According to Gianluca Di Marzio of Calciomercato, AS Roma are interested in signing Spanish striker Borja Mayoral from Real Madrid this summer. Borja Mayoral's deal with Real Madrid expires in 2021. Therefore, he may be made available for a cheap price.

Borja Mayoral has spent the last two seasons on loan away from Real Madrid at Levante, where he has scored 11 goals in 63 appearances. Mayoral failed to impress at Real Madrid after making his debut for the club in 2015.

Borja Mayoral is a Real Madrid youth product, and has been at the club at the age of ten, but now seems to be on his way out of the club. He would follow the footsteps of Achraf Hakimi, who left Real Madrid for Inter Milan, Sergio Reguilon, who joined Tottenham Hotspur last week, and Dani Ceballos, who joined Arsenal on a season-long loan.

Real Madrid have been looking to trim down their squad this summer by selling players like Borja Mayoral, who have been on the fringes, and do not have a future at the club in manager Zinedine Zidane's eyes.

Borja Mayoral could be the next player axed at real Madrid amid interest from AS Roma

Mayoral has not impressed at Real Madrid

Real Madrid have sold big name players like Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Achraf Hakimi and Sergio Reguilon this summer. Madrid have made more than €100 million in the process, and have taken a massive load off their wage bill.

Real Madrid currently have four strikers on their books — Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Borja Mayoral and Mariano Diaz. Apart from Karim Benzema, none of the other aforementioned strikers have made their case for a starting berth at the club.

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is reportedly open to selling Mariano Diaz and Borja Mayoral, but will give Serbian striker Luka Jovic another season to prove his worth, after Real dished out €60 million to sign the striker from Frankfurt last summer.

A move to AS Roma may be the next step for Borja Mayoral, who has thus far had a career which failed to take off. Roma are at risk of losing star striker Edin Dzeko this summer, with the Bosnian attracting interest from Juventus.

At Roma, Borja Mayoral will see regular playing time, giving him an opportunity to revitalise his career, and make a push to find a place in Luis Enrique's plan for Spain's Euro 2021 team.