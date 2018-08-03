Reports: Real Madrid star would be 'amazing' for Manchester United - ESPN Pundit

Will Jose Mourinho get his way?

What's the story?

We're under a week away from the end of the ongoing Premier League transfer window, and it's only natural that transfer rumours will gain plenty of momentum henceforth, realistic or not.

Manchester United have had a seemingly quiet transfer window so far, and manager Jose Mourinho has publicly revealed that he would like to sign a couple more players before the next season begins.

Latest rumours have linked the Red Devils with a move for the uber-talented Real Madrid midfielder, Isco. According to reports from The Daily Star, ESPN Pundit and former Arsenal star, Paul Mariner, weighed in on the rumours, saying that while it isn't clear why Madrid would let go of Isco, singing a player of his quality would certainly be 'amazing' for Manchester United.

In case you didn't know...

Over the past few seasons, Isco has repeatedly been linked with moves away from Madrid, although such a scenario has never come to pass. Further, earlier this summer, several reports claimed that Manchester United were, indeed, keen on Isco and were monitoring the Spaniard.

Meanwhile, after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, Isco is set to become one of Real Madrid's most important players and will be guaranteed undivided attention and plenty of playing time under new manager Julen Lopetegui.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United have been linked with several players this window with reports claiming that Mourinho isn't satisfied with the team yet and would like a couple of more signings, one of which is expected to be a centre-back.

The other position to be filled is currently uncertain, and Isco has been touted to be one of Mourinho's targets. However, Mariner was quick to dismiss the reports, claiming that it would make no sense for Los Blancos.

“I don’t get it,” he said

“It doesn’t make any sense. We’re hearing (Luka) Modric to Milan, we’re hearing Isco to United. What’s going on in Madrid?"

“Look, he’s a fantastic player. If Manchester United could get a player like that, of course, it would be amazing.

“I’d be staggered if Real Madrid let him go to Manchester United.

“I’m going to say this is a miss.”

United have under a week to finalise any and all transfer deals ahead of what promises to be a gruelling season.

Watch from 2:04 to see Mariner's thoughts on Isco's potential move to United.

Rumour Probability/Rating: 2/10

Like Mariner said, this move would make absolutely no sense from Madrid's perspective. At 26, Isco is yet to hit his prime and can easily become one of the best footballers in the world. With Ronaldo out, and Luka Modric now being linked with a move away, Isco could become the centre-piece in Lopetegui's Madrid side.

Further, Isco is not a player United need desperately, as he's neither a centre-back nor a right-winger - the two positions the Red Devils need to consolidate the most.

What's next?

Manchester United begin their 2018-19 Premier League season when they take on Leicester City on the 10th of August, and Jose Mourinho will undoubtedly hope that his team will contain a couple more fresh faces by that time.

On the other hand, Isco is expected to remain a Madrid player when they kick off their 2018-19 La Liga season against Getafe on the 19th of August.