Reports: Real Madrid star rejects Man United move after €60 million bid accepted

02 Aug 2018

Mourinho's style of play is the reason Kovacic rejected a move to Old Trafford

What's the story?

Mateo Kovacic has reportedly rejected the opportunity to join Manchester United after Real Madrid accepted a €60 million bid for the Croatian World Cup star. According to reports from Madrid-based, Spanish media outlet, Marca, the 24-year-old midfielder doesn't see himself fitting in with United's style of play in what is a big blow to Jose Mourinho.

In case you didn't know...

Kovacic has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bernabeu this summer, making no secret of his desire to seek first team football elsewhere. The Croatian midfielder was a key player during his nation's run to the World Cup final and has yet to report back for preseason training with Los Blancos due to an extended break.

While clubs such as Chelsea and Bayern Munich have inquired about his availability, neither submitted a bid for the 24-year-old. This left Manchester United in pole position to swoop in for the playmaker, however his rejection of an offer from the Red Devils has left the club and Jose Mourinho reeling. Mourinho has been heavily criticized this summer for his treatment of players such as Antonio Valencia and Anthony Martial.

The heart of the matter

New Real Madrid manager, Julen Lopetegui, hopes that Kovacic will change his mind about leaving Los Blancos and will try to convince him to stay by offering him a more important role in the squad for the upcoming season. However, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are still circling and will likely move for the Croatian before the English transfer deadline next week. This will leave the decision about Kovacic's future in his own hands.

Rumour Probability: 7/10

Marca is a highly respected news source in Spain with notoriously close links to Real Madrid. Therefore, it is highly likely that these reports are true and Kovacic has rejected a move to Old Trafford due to concerns over the playing style and tactics employed by Jose Mourinho.

Video

What's Next?

This news comes as a serious blow for Jose Mourinho and Manchester United. The club should expect to attract any player in the world to Old Trafford and reports of rejection due to the style of play is concerning for fans. The Portuguese manager was hounded for his tactics last season and his defensive mindset has seemingly made Manchester United an unappealing destination for world-class players.