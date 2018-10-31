×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Reports: Real Madrid stars want former boss back

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
650   //    31 Oct 2018, 08:43 IST

Real Madrid v Viktoria Plzen - UEFA Champions League Group G
Real Madrid v Viktoria Plzen - UEFA Champions League Group G

What's the rumour?

According to the Sun, Real Madrid stars want Zinedine Zidane back as their head coach only months after he quit.

Antonio Conte was initially being lined up as Julen Lopetegui's replacement, but Los Blancos players have thwarted the plans. If the report as mentioned earlier is to be believed, they believe that Conte's appointment would further disrupt a fractious dressing room.

In case you didn't know...

Julen Lopetegui was sacked by Real Madrid a few hours ago only 138 days into the job that also cost him his chance to manage the Spain national team at the World Cup 2018. The announcement was made in the wake of their 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Barcelona on Sunday.

Santiago Solari, the Madrid Castilla coach, has been appointed as Real Madrid's interim manager as the search goes on for a new manager.

The heart of the matter

Zinedine Zidane stepped down from his managerial post this past summer after inspiring Real Madrid to three Champions League titles and a La Liga trophy.

Owing to his successful reign at the club, he is not only a popular figure among fans but also among the players as the Frenchman is known for the efficient management of the dressing room atmosphere. As a result, the news is hardly a surprise bearing in mind Real Madrid's torrid run so far in the season.

Rumour probability: 4/10

As per numerous reports, Zidane is currently eyeing a high-profile Premier League job and would be evidently reluctant to make a shock return to Santiago Bernabeu. However, if he does, it would be like manna from heaven for the Spanish giants.

What's next?

As things stand, Solari will be at the helm of Real Madrid for now, whose future entirely pivots on the results he can churn out in the next few weeks.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Cristiano Ronaldo Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid Transfer News Julen Lopetegui
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
Top 3 contenders to replace Julen Lopetegui as Real...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid approach Julen Lopetegui successor
RELATED STORY
Reports: Former Chelsea manager ready to take up Real...
RELATED STORY
5 former Real Madrid players who came back to torment Los...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: The aftershocks of Cristiano Ronaldo's...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid eyeing shock move for former...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid looking to sell star player next summer
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19: Potential Real Madrid lineup for the...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid eye shock move for former Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi may join Ronaldo in Italy soon, Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
03 Nov LEG ATL 05:30 PM Leganés vs Atlético Madrid
03 Nov REA REA 08:45 PM Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid
03 Nov VAL GIR 11:00 PM Valencia vs Girona
04 Nov RAY BAR 01:15 AM Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona
04 Nov EIB DEP 04:30 PM Eibar vs Deportivo Alavés
04 Nov VIL LEV 08:45 PM Villarreal vs Levante
04 Nov REA SEV 11:00 PM Real Sociedad vs Sevilla
04 Nov HUE GET 11:00 PM Huesca vs Getafe
05 Nov REA CEL 01:15 AM Real Betis vs Celta Vigo
06 Nov ESP ATH 01:30 AM Espanyol vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us