Reports: Real Madrid superstar being pushed out of the club

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
613   //    14 Oct 2018, 18:00 IST

Real Madrid CF Press Conference
Real Madrid CF Press Conference

What's the rumour?

According to Sunday Express, Real Madrid are losing patience with Gareth Bale and are ready to part ways with him at the end of this season.

However, the Welshman is hell-bent on fighting for his place at the Santiago Bernabeu as the aforementioned report states that he is happy in Spain and does not wish to make a return to Premier League in the near future, much to his suitors' chagrin.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid's former manager, Zinedine Zidane, wanted to offload Gareth Bale this past summer but his plans were scuppered by the club's president, Florentino Perez. Consequently, this contributed to Zidane's departure in the summer.

Presently, Bale is being pursued by a number of Premier League top dogs including the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham, all of whom might miss out on him following Bale's decision to stay put at Los Blancos.

The heart of the matter

Since his arrival from Tottenham in 2013, Gareth Bale's Real Madrid career has been marred by recurring injuries with the latest issue coming just days prior to the international break.

As such, he has failed to live up to his billing in LaLiga despite having played a vital role in Real Madrid's four Champions League triumphs. This season, he has netted 4 goals in 9 appearances across all competitions for Julen Lopetegui's side.

Rumour probability: 5/10

Real Madrid's impatience with Gareth Bale is entirely understandable considering his unavailability inconsequential fixtures over the last few years. Nevertheless, they would find it tough to jettison him if the 29-year-old is himself determined not to leave the Spanish giants.

Video

What's next?

Gareth Bale's future at Real Madrid pivots on his performances this season. In the event he fails to make the grade, there are significant chances of Real Madrid cashing in on him.



Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
