Reports: Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe had record bid from Manchester United rejected by AS Monaco

The 18-year-old has made a name for himself after his exploits in Europe

by Rohit Viswanathan Rumours 24 Mar 2017, 14:58 IST

Mbappe is hot property in Europe

What’s the story?

Kylian Mbappe has quickly become the hottest property in the footballing world. He already has 19 goals in all competitions this season which is a pretty impressive number for an 18-year-old.

Naturally, all the biggest clubs in the world are after him and there was an unnamed club that made a 110 million Euro bid for the Frenchman. That club has now been revealed to be Manchester United according to ‘El Partidazo' on la Cadena Cope.

Real Madrid have not yet launched a bid of their own but AS Monaco want closer to 150 million Euros to prize him away. The French giants have made it clear they don’t want to sell the youngster anytime soon.

In case you didn’t know...

Mbappe’s playing style has been compared to a certain Thierry Henry. The forward has combined beautifully with his strike partner Radamel Falcao. The duo along with Thomas Lemar have contributed a bulk of the goals for Monaco this season and along with Barcelona were the first to break the 100 goal barrier this season.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid president has said seeing a Mbappe – Benzema duo at Madrid next season is very much possible next season but they probably face competition from both Manchester United and Manchester City.

Before United’s record bid, there were two other bids that came in one of 80 million Euros from an unknown club and another 30 million Euro bid from Manchester City both of which were turned down.

The reason that has been speculated for Monaco holding out for so much money is because they want his value to soar higher. They plan on doing this by waiting to see if they can knock out Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals.

What’s Next?

The competitions will be fierce come June for his signature but Real Madrid with reputation might just edge out their rivals. Manchester United and City will fight tooth and nail to try and get the Frenchman but for now, he remains an AS Monaco player.

Sportskeeda’s take

Despite all the talk around Mbappe, this is only his first full season for Monaco. It would be wise to wait and see if he can continue this form next season as well. There’s no doubt they will have to pay even more if that is indeed the case but it should not be a problem for the likes of Madrid and United.