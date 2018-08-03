Reports: Real Madrid to hijack Barcelona's top target

Florentino Perez planning a spending spree

What's the rumour?

According to reports from the Italian outlet Tuttosport, it was recently being claimed that Barca’s new technical director Eric Abidal and Paul Pogba met secretly in Beverly Hills and also held talks regarding a move this summer. The rumour gained serious traction in recent days and also excited many fans, but here's some news to dampen that elation.

It is now being reported that Barcelona's arch-rivals, Real Madrid, have also entered the fray and might even take action to hijack Barca's move for Pogba. If the aforementioned report is to be believed, the Red Devils are demanding €110m (£97.95m) for their kingpin but Real are hoping to land him for closer to €90m (£80m).

In case you didn't know...

By virtue of his exploits in Russia in World Cup 2018, Pogba has turned heads of several European top dogs and is himself also reportedly seeking a move owing to his fractious relationship with Jose Mourinho.

His contract with Manchester United runs out in June 2021.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid has been dealt a huge blow this summer with the departure of their megastar Cristiano Ronaldo and the club's president, Florentino Perez, is keen on signing a big name before the transfer deadline.

Consequently, Pogba has surfaced as a transfer target since he can not only inspire Real Madrid with his unquestionable talent but can also help reclaim their lost media image via his aura and stardom.

Rumour probability/rating: 4/10

Since the transfer window is closing on August 9 this year and there's less than a week left, it is well-nigh impossible for Real Madrid to pull off such a sensational signing.

What's next?

Honestly, with Pogba feeling unsettled at Old Trafford, I believe that Barcelona can strike while the iron is hot if they are genuinely interested in securing his services. According to Metro, the 25-year-old has even picked out Iniesta's No. 8 shirt at Barca if the deal gets over the line.