Reports: Real Madrid to pay €226M to secure Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Will Florentino Perez cough up such a ludicrous amount?

What's the rumour?

According to Diario Gol, Tottenham's Harry Kane has been on Real Madrid's radar for quite some time, and that the England international has a huge release clause in his contract with the Lilywhites.

If the aforementioned report is to be believed, that clause is worth €226 million - an amount that would grant Real Madrid the 25-year-old if they can fork out this ridiculous sum.

In case you didn't know...

In the World Cup 2018 at Russia, Kane skippered the English national team and went on to inspire the youthful side to a respectable fourth-place finish. By virtue of his exploits, he also won the Golden Boot award at the tournament.

As for the 2018-19 season, Kane has already commenced the season in a passable fashion having netted a goal against Manchester United and Fulham apiece.

The heart of the matter

Following Ronaldo's exit, Los Blancos have been enmeshed in a frantic search for an able striker that could step into the Portuguese's massive shoes.

However, they were not successful in their pursuit as the club failed to lure a top-quality forward to Santiago Bernabeu this past summer.

Kane is one such forward who can easily fit the bill owing to his consistent goalscoring records in the seasons gone by, which have earned him the Premier League Golden Boot twice.

As such, Spurs will evidently endure a hard time holding on to their star player despite having handed him a contract extension lately that sees him at Wembley Stadium until 2024.

Rumour probability/rating: 3/10

The above-mentioned source is not pretty reliable in terms of football transfer news.

What's Next?

If the report is credible enough, all that remains to be seen is whether Real Madrid are going to pay Kane's buyout clause or not.