Manchester United transfer news: Reliable source gives update about Bale to Man Utd, €200 million-rated defender wanted by Mourinho and more – June 1, 2018

SPOILER ALERT: At least EIGHT players have been linked with Manchester United today!

Bale to PL?

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day. This is getting way too exciting for the Red Devils in the transfer market as they are almost always linked with several players each day in the transfer market.

Today has been no different as the most popular club in the world are an easy target for the media to link players with. Summarising the content up ahead, the Old Trafford outfit have been linked with no less than 8 players.

So without beating the bush any further, here they are!

#5 The Milinkovic-Savic debate

Jose Mourinho made it absolutely clear this season that he needed a midfielder that can control the centre of the pitch with his commanding presence. While Michael Carrick may not have been considered in a very high regard during his career, his absence in Manchester United’s midfield has left a gaping hole - and a late epiphany about his importance - which no one has filled yet.

As a result, United have been linked with a plethora of midfielders and one of the most frequently connected to them is Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. After finishing a great season with Lazio, the midfielder is being pursued by the Theatre of Dreams and according to Il Bianconero, Manchester United have seen their bid for the Serbian rejected by the Italian outfit.

The report adds that the first assault for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s signature was made by the Red Devils with a €91 million + €15 million add-ons + 10% windfall from future sale. Lazio have, however, rejected this bid as perhaps they want more for him.

This might sound like a bad news for the United fans but it doesn’t end here. According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, even Juventus have made a bid for him, opening with a €80 million offer for the Serbian.

Lazio have, obviously, rejected that offer as they seek to fetch at least €120-130 from his sale. They also add that Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are the other two clubs vying for his coveted signature.