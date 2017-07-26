Reports: Renato Sanches to snub Manchester United for Serie A giants

Sanches has deicded where he would like to play next

by Harsh Biyani Rumours 26 Jul 2017, 13:55 IST

Sanches has admitted that he would like to move to Serie A

What's the story?

Renato Sanches yesterday admitted that he was not happy at Bayern Munich and would like to move to AC Milan in search of more game time. ESPN were the first to report that Milan are interested in taking the teenager on loan.

After Bayern's 3-2 win over Chelsea yesterday in Singapore, Sanches said, "I'm not satisfied. Of course, I would like to play more that's why I want to change and go to a club where I would play more. AC Milan is an interesting option.

"If the opportunity emerges and the clubs can agree, I would like to know. I am young, I want and I have to play a lot. I think the chance to do so is greater in Milan than in Munich."

In case you didn't know...

When Mourinho joined Manchester United last summer, he spoke highly of the 19-year old, who had by then joined Bayern.

Manchester United were once again looking to sign the teenager this summer and believed they were front-runners.

But after Sanches's comments yesterday, it looks like he has his heart set at AC Milan.

The heart of the matter

A week ago, Bayern Munich CEO, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, confirmed that Milan were interested in taking the Portuguese midfielder on loan. Milan wants to take him on a two-year loan deal with the option of making it permanent for around €47m.

This effectively means that United's hopes to get the midfielder on board are almost over.

What's next?

The teenager won the Euro 2016 with Portugal last year, but more importantly, he was named the young player of the tournament and won the Golden Boy Award as well.

The Portuguese midfielder didn't start a lot of matches last season and would hope that a move to Milan will see an increase in his game time.

Author's take

After showcasing his talent to the whole world last year, he would like to continue his career growth. And the best way is to move to a club which can guarantee him playing time.

Even if Bayern decide to sell, they should surely include a buy-back clause in the deal. A player of his talent at such a young age is very difficult to find, and he might turn out to be a great signing for Milan.