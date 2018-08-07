Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Roma eyeing move for Tottenham midfielder

Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Rumors
890   //    07 Aug 2018, 10:31 IST

Girona v Tottenham Hotspur - Pre-Season Friendly
With the new season just days away, Pochettino will not be happy

What's the story? 

Serie A side AS Roma are considering a late move to sign Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama, according to the latest reports in the Mirror (via La Repubblica).

They have made some summer acquisitions themselves, including deals to sign PSG's Javier Pastore, Dinamo Zagreb playmaker Ante Coric and Ajax wonderkid Justin Kluivert. However, they are keen to add more defensive solidity within their midfield - not least as captain Daniele De Rossi is now 35 and Maxime Gonalons had an indifferent first campaign in Italy last term.  

In case you didn't know... 

Wanyama joined Tottenham for £14m from Southampton two years ago and has made 71 appearances across all competitions since then, establishing himself as a first-team regular.

He sustained a lengthy knee injury last August, which sidelined him for a significant portion of the campaign. Crucially, he is not expected to be fit for their upcoming curtain-raiser against Newcastle either, having felt a "twinge" in the same knee that caused him such discomfort last year. 

The heart of the matter

Roma were eager to pursue Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi, but their efforts have reportedly been rebuffed by the player - who is waiting for an approach from Arsenal and former boss Unai Emery. 

Wanyama represents a younger, more defensive-minded alternative to the World Cup winner and one that can be acquired for a similar transfer fee too. 

A fee in the region of £25-30m could be seen as fair given the circumstances, though Spurs could just totally reject all offers given their current situation with the new campaign just a few days away. 

Rumour Rating: 6/10

Tottenham themselves are yet to make a summer signing and with the Premier League kicking off this weekend, it's unlikely that Mauricio Pochettino will want any of his senior players to leave. However, there is a chance that he would let Wanyama depart - provided they are able to sign a replacement before Thursday's transfer deadline. 

Wanyama, 27, was sidelined until early January this year after a lengthy knee injury. His quality in midfield cannot be questioned, though the length of his setback may hint that Pochettino cannot rely on him to replicate his previous best given how the boss likes his teams to play.  

Video

What's next? 

Having sold Radja Nainggolan to Inter Milan and first-choice goalkeeper Alisson to Liverpool this summer, they have more than enough money to entice Spurs into a sale - provided the player himself wants to leave. 

Although the transfer window for English clubs closes on Thursday, deadline day remains the same across Europe and a deal could be concluded should Wanyama make clear his desire to move to Italy. Tottenham themselves are in a key transition phase as they move into a new stadium and the Argentine does not want any players who are not fully committed to the cause, irrespective of their quality. 

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur AS Roma Football Victor Wanyama Steven N'Zonzi Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News
Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Writer and editor - European football analyst, youth enthusiast. PSG news correspondent. Email: mosope.ominiyi@gmail.com
ICC 2018: AS Roma 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur: 5 talking points 
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Roma set to lure Barcelona and Arsenal target to...
RELATED STORY
5 times Tottenham Hotspur missed out on transfer targets
RELATED STORY
Reports: Tottenham willing to sell three players
RELATED STORY
Reports: Tottenham keen on signing Manchester United star
RELATED STORY
Reports: Paris Saint-Germain set to make massive £100m...
RELATED STORY
3 transfers Tottenham could complete this week
RELATED STORY
3 signings that could happen as a result of Malcom's...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/2019: Five reasons Why Tottenham will...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us