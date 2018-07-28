Reports: Roma set to lure Barcelona and Arsenal target to Stadio Olimpico

Eusebio Di Francesco could bring a World Cup winner to the Stadio Olimpico

What's the rumour?

Roma is set to win the race to sign Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi for a fee of €25 million according to an exclusive revelation by Italian football news website Calciomercato. Both Arsenal and Barcelona have shown interest in the World Cup winner in recent weeks, but it seems that Roma is close to having a bid accepted for the 29-year-old.

In case you didn't know...

Steven N'Zonzi has been in high demand this summer with reports linking him to moves in Italy, Spain, and England. Arsenal has been one of the most persistent names linked with the physically intimidating midfielder. Reports suggested that N'Zonzi was targeted by Unai Emery as far back as the beginning of July.

However, recent reports had suggested that Barcelona joined the race for the highly-rated Sevilla star after a deal for Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot had stalled. As recently as yesterday it seemed that the Nou Camp was the most likely destination for N'Zonzi until this recent exclusive was published.

The heart of the matter

The report states that Roma would need to offload a midfielder before the purchase of N'Zonzi is commissioned. Maxime Gonalons is the most likely player to make way with Crystal Palace already declaring an interest in the Frenchman. There has also been some interest from Everton in the €10 million-rated midfielder.

Another interesting aspect of this story is the apparent excellent relationship between N'Zonzi and Roma's director of football, Monchi. According to Calciomercato, both have been in constant contact this summer with the players move to the Stadio Olympico high on the agenda of their discussions.

Rumour Probability: 7/10

Steven N'Zonzi is extremely likely to leave Sevilla this summer. The real question mark lies in where the next destination will be for the World Cup winner. Calciomercato is certainly in the know when it comes to matters of Italian football and their sources can prove reliable on occasion. For them to publish this story as an exclusive means there must be something significant behind it.

What's Next?

We will await official confirmation from either club of a bid being accepted. However, if Roma can pull this off and steal a Barcelona target from under their noses, it will go some way to making up for the Malcom ordeal a few days ago.

