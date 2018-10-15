Reports: Saudi Arabian prince interested in huge Manchester United takeover

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 640 // 15 Oct 2018, 16:42 IST

Ed Woodward, executive vice-chairman of Manchester United

Manchester United fans have quite often displayed their disdain for the American business family, the Glazers, who are the current owners of the Old Trafford outfit. With the top brass of the club and the manager being at odds over several major decisions, the fans have openly called for the Glazers to shape up or ship out.

Now, according to The Sun, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman could be set to launch a takeover from the Glazers family. As per the report, the Prince, whose family is worth £850 billion, wants to go the same route his neighbours from Qatar and Abu Dhabi took and invest heavily in European football.

Backed by the money from the oil-rich state, Mohammad Bin Salman is reportedly ready to launch a bid that will see him buy a stake in Manchester United or even buy the club downright. The Glazers, however, are not expected to sell the club for any less than £3 billion.

Saudi Arabia's investment in the sporting sector is not a new thing. The nations in the middle-east have all been busily ploughing money into sports and reaping the rewards. Saudi Arabia has already sunk money into the WWE and Formula 1. With Manchester United, they hope to write a brand new chapter altogether.

The financial and political battles in the middle east will get branch into new realms if Saudi Arabia sees success in their new endeavour. The Glazers' stance on selling the club is unclear but the report also states that Avram Glazer has been spending a lot of time in Saudi Arabia as of late.

Manchester United already have a tie-up with General Sports of Saudi Arabia to aid in developing the sport there as part of Mohammad bin Salman's 2030 Vision project.