×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Saudi Arabian prince interested in huge Manchester United takeover

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
News
640   //    15 Oct 2018, 16:42 IST

Ed Woodward, executive vice-chairman of Manchester United
Ed Woodward, executive vice-chairman of Manchester United

Manchester United fans have quite often displayed their disdain for the American business family, the Glazers, who are the current owners of the Old Trafford outfit. With the top brass of the club and the manager being at odds over several major decisions, the fans have openly called for the Glazers to shape up or ship out.

Now, according to The Sun, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman could be set to launch a takeover from the Glazers family. As per the report, the Prince, whose family is worth £850 billion, wants to go the same route his neighbours from Qatar and Abu Dhabi took and invest heavily in European football.

Backed by the money from the oil-rich state, Mohammad Bin Salman is reportedly ready to launch a bid that will see him buy a stake in Manchester United or even buy the club downright. The Glazers, however, are not expected to sell the club for any less than £3 billion.

Saudi Arabia's investment in the sporting sector is not a new thing. The nations in the middle-east have all been busily ploughing money into sports and reaping the rewards. Saudi Arabia has already sunk money into the WWE and Formula 1. With Manchester United, they hope to write a brand new chapter altogether.

The financial and political battles in the middle east will get branch into new realms if Saudi Arabia sees success in their new endeavour. The Glazers' stance on selling the club is unclear but the report also states that Avram Glazer has been spending a lot of time in Saudi Arabia as of late.

Manchester United already have a tie-up with General Sports of Saudi Arabia to aid in developing the sport there as part of Mohammad bin Salman's 2030 Vision project.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Jose Mourinho Ed Woodward
Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
Reports: Paris Saint Germain are interested in signing...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United to make huge offer for LaLiga...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar desperate to join FC...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United eye shock deal to sign Chelsea target,...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal and Tottenham to fight it out for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United prepare a huge bid for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United star wants to push through a...
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Manchester United comebacks in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
The Spirit of Old Trafford: What's next for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
5 Players Manchester United are linked to in the Transfer...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us