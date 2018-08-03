Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Star winger rejects West Ham transfer for bizarre reason

Adithya Velaayudham
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
1.91K   //    03 Aug 2018, 23:29 IST

FC Porto v Newcastle - Pre-Season Friendly
Yacine Brahimi has rejected a move to West Ham

What's the rumor?

West Ham have been the busiest in the transfer market this summer and have been on a mission to improve their front line over the summer. By the looks of it, they are on their way in putting together a new attack, comprising of Felipe Anderson, Andrey Yarlamenko and Arnautovic.

According to recent reports, West Ham were reportedly ready to add Porto winger, Yacine Brahimi to their squad, but the player rejected their approach stating that this move will harm his chances of securing a move to "the big clubs in the Premier League."

In case you didn't know...

Yacine Brahimi has been with Porto all his life and the Algerian winger came to light with his performances in the 2014 World Cup held at Brazil, where he along with Islam Slimani came to light, and Slimani secured a move to Leicester City.

There were rumors linking Brahimi with a move to one of the Premier League's top clubs, but any move failed to materialize for one reason or another. Be it wage demands or anything else, it is actually kind of bizarre that with so many media outlets reporting his exit from Porto over the past three seasons, not one move happened.

The heart of the matter

Brahimi is a very good player, but his temperament has been an issue all his career. He has put in some very good performances for Porto and interest in him seems to be there all the time.

He is 28 years of age and at this juncture of his career, him expecting a bid from Europe's top clubs is a long shot unless he has a Salah kind of a season where he outscores every top player in the world.

Video

Rumor Rating: 10/10

With the deadline day approaching fast, rumors over players agreeing transfers should be seen with a skeptical eye and not rumors linking players away from that transfer. Hence we feel that this rumor is spot on.

What's next?

West Ham should start to look elsewhere if they want to sign an attacker, but with the current squad they have and with no obligations in Europe this season they really don't need a new forward.

Premier League 2018-19 West Ham United FC Porto Football Yacine Brahimi EPL Transfer News
Adithya Velaayudham
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Contact Us Advertise with Us