Reports: Stoke plotting to land Manchester United superstar

Wayne Rooney might be seen playing in Red and White next season.

by Somesh Kolluru Rumours 28 May 2017, 19:05 IST

Wayne Rooney during Premier League match between Stoke City and Manchester United

What’s the story?

Premier League side Stoke City are about to pull off a great deal as they are ready to bid for Manchester United star Wayne Rooney in the summer transfer window. Stoke, who are backed by their sponsors, bet365, could shock the world by launching a record bid, which could be the greatest deal in the club’s history.

In case you didn’t know...

Manchester United record goalscorer Wayne Rooney has been consistently linked with a move to the Chinese Super League and the Major League Soccer. The Englishman, who is known for his versatility and technical skill, has had a poor season, scoring 8 goals in 39 appearances. However, the forward insists that he would play for no other Premier League club other than United and his boyhood club Everton.

Rooney became the top scorer in Manchester United’s history after scoring his 250th goal at the Bet365 Stadium against Stoke and surpassing Sir Bobby Charlton’s record.

The heart of the matter

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes, who is a former Manchester United striker, is said to keen on landing the 31-year-old forward. Stoke’s shirt sponsors bet365, an online gambling company, have all the financial resorts to offer a £45 million package to lure Rooney. And the Potters are ready to tempt the England international to leave his £300,000-a-week contract with the Red Devils and continue playing in the Premier League with the Midlands club.

What’s next?

Even though it sounds like a fairy-tale deal, Stoke have the money and the power to get the Europa League winner to the club. Rooney may consider the offer and think about his statement after the Europa League final. But Wayne Rooney is a loyal man, and he may just stay loyal to United or go back to Everton.

He still has another year on his contract at United and an option to further it for another year.

Author’s take

Wayne Rooney is a Manchester United and an England legend. However, his time at Old Trafford seems to have come to an end with a sharp dip in his form in recent times combined with Mourinho’s opinion on him having fallen as well. And to continue his career, he needs to make a move.

He may not be at the top of the pecking order for United, but he should a valuable asset to a number of other sides. With his international also in jeopardy now, he needs to make a calculated decision on his future.