×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Top international manager on the verge of being sacked

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Rumors
15   //    16 Oct 2018, 13:37 IST
England v Germany - International Friendly
England v Germany - International Friendly

What's the rumour?

According to Bild, Germany's manager Joachim Low could be sacked if his team suffers a defeat at the hands of World Cup Champions France in the UEFA Nations League. After a horrible 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign, Germany have been unable to win a single game in the UEFA Nations League so far.

They were defeated resoundingly by the Netherlands in the previous game of this competition. Hence, the pressure seems to have piled on Joachim Low who is regarded by many pundits and former players as one of the top bosses in the international arena.

In case you didn't know...

In over a decade at the helm, Low has changed the style of the team as per his standards. They have become a side that dominates possession throughout the game and looks to penetrate the opposition's defense. This strategy which has its own merits and demerits was quite successful till the 2018 FIFA World Cup. However, the flaws became too evident in the recently concluded World Cup and the defending champions were knocked out in the group stages.

The heart of the matter

The performance of Germany at the 2018 World Cup was quite shocking. Further, the decision of the manager to exclude Leroy Sane from the squad and to play Muller out of position drew the wrath of fans and ultimately proved to be a total disaster.

The recent controversy regarding Ozil's retirement due to alleged racism has also in a way brought disrepute to Low. With Germany's poor form continuing in the UEFA Nations League, his position as Germany's manager has certainly become vulnerable.

Rumour Rating:7/10

The Bild is a credible German online news publication and hence there is no need to doubt its accuracy. A few more poor results and Low could indeed be shown the door.

What's next?

It is now up to the German Football Association to take a decision on Low's future depending upon the outcome in the game against France.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 France Football Germany Football Mesut Ozil Leroy Sane Joachim Low Leisure Reading
Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
France vs Germany: 5 talking points ahead of Nations...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League could be Joachim Low's final chance...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: the what, the why and the how of it
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: Germany vs France - preview,...
RELATED STORY
The UEFA Nations League: All you need to know
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: France take on Germany on the...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: 3 reasons why Germany failed to...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 Preview: Germany vs France 
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018-19: France's predicted XI vs...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: A good idea?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
League C - Week 4
FT ROM SER
0 - 0
 Romania vs Serbia
FT ISR ALB
2 - 0
 Israel vs Albania
FT LIT MON
1 - 4
 Lithuania vs Montenegro
FT EST HUN
3 - 3
 Estonia vs Hungary
FT FIN GRE
2 - 0
 Finland vs Greece
Tomorrow NOR BUL 12:15 AM Norway vs Bulgaria
Tomorrow SLO CYP 12:15 AM Slovenia vs Cyprus
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us