Reports: Top international manager on the verge of being sacked

What's the rumour?

According to Bild, Germany's manager Joachim Low could be sacked if his team suffers a defeat at the hands of World Cup Champions France in the UEFA Nations League. After a horrible 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign, Germany have been unable to win a single game in the UEFA Nations League so far.

They were defeated resoundingly by the Netherlands in the previous game of this competition. Hence, the pressure seems to have piled on Joachim Low who is regarded by many pundits and former players as one of the top bosses in the international arena.

In case you didn't know...

In over a decade at the helm, Low has changed the style of the team as per his standards. They have become a side that dominates possession throughout the game and looks to penetrate the opposition's defense. This strategy which has its own merits and demerits was quite successful till the 2018 FIFA World Cup. However, the flaws became too evident in the recently concluded World Cup and the defending champions were knocked out in the group stages.

The heart of the matter

The performance of Germany at the 2018 World Cup was quite shocking. Further, the decision of the manager to exclude Leroy Sane from the squad and to play Muller out of position drew the wrath of fans and ultimately proved to be a total disaster.

The recent controversy regarding Ozil's retirement due to alleged racism has also in a way brought disrepute to Low. With Germany's poor form continuing in the UEFA Nations League, his position as Germany's manager has certainly become vulnerable.

Rumour Rating:7/10

The Bild is a credible German online news publication and hence there is no need to doubt its accuracy. A few more poor results and Low could indeed be shown the door.

What's next?

It is now up to the German Football Association to take a decision on Low's future depending upon the outcome in the game against France.