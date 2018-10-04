Reports: Top Premier League club looking to swoop in for Hirving Lozano signature

What's the rumour?

According to Mirror, Tottenham's scouts are monitoring the player who is valued £25m approximately by his club PSV. Being in the same group of the Champions League, the Tottenham fans will clearly get to view the player who has reportedly emerged as their top target.

In case you didn't know...

After his impressive performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia for Mexico in this summer, Lozano has been on the wishlist of top clubs in Europe. Barcelona have been on the front-runners for the Mexican star's signature with reports indicating that they had made approaches for the star player in the recently concluded transfer window.

With Tottenham joining the battle, the contest has certainly spiced and hence we could expect an intense bidding for PSV winger in the January transfer window. Lozano's charisma and skills certainly make him one of the best young prospects in Europe.

The heart of the matter

Lozano had a superb 2018 FIFA World Cup and was certainly one of the best finds of the tournament. In Mexico's first match against the then defending Champions Germany, Lozano plundered the German defence with his blistering pace and dribbling skills. His pace was Mexico's best weapon in their counter-attacking style of play used in the World Cup.

Tottenham are looking to strengthen their side having not bought any significant player in the summer transfer window. Lozano will add more firepower on the wing for them and hence bolster their already strong attack. His style of play will also certainly add another dimension to Tottenham's gameplay.

Rumour Rating: 6/10

The Mirror is reliable online publication and hence there is no need to doubt this report. Given Spurs' shrewd exploits in the transfer market, the North London club going after the £25m rated player sounds plausible. With Tottenham's entry, the race for Lozano's signature has certainly become interesting.

What's next?

It is now up to Tottenham to submit a bid for Lozano in the January transfer window.