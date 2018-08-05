Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Premier League superstar set to sign for Manchester United

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
5.35K   //    05 Aug 2018, 10:48 IST

Manchester United v Watford - Premier League
Looks like Mourinho's got his man

What's the rumour?

There may yet be deliverance for Jose Mourinho and company in their relentless search for a top centre-back as according to The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld is poised to sign for the Red Devils within the 48 hours.

Though the two clubs were far apart in their valuation initially, an agreement has finally been reached. United were not happy with Spurs' £75 million valuation of the big Belgian who would come for £25 million next year thanks to a release clause that will be inevitably included if Spurs extend his contract.

In case you didn't know...

Mourinho had made signing a centre-back his priority and Toby Alderweireld has been on top of his wishlist. Alderweireld, widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the Premier League, had grown unhappy at Tottenham as the club isn't willing to meet his wage demands.

United's pursuit of Harry Maguire of Leicester City and Yerry Mina of Barcelona collapsed and they have not been left with a lot of options or time as the transfer window closes in under a week.

The heart of the matter

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy was well aware of the fact that Toby Alderweireld was ready to run down his contract and then move for a smaller sum of money next summer. As a result, he has decided that it's best to cash in and let the 29-year-old leave now.

Alderweireld, who suffered an injury and also fell out with the board following his contract negotiations, did not feature regularly for Mauricio Pochettino's side in the 2017-18 season. Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen became their main centre-back pairing in his absence.

Manchester United have a top quality centre-back in Eric Bailly. But the rest of the centre-backs on their payroll are prone to error and are not entirely reliable.

Rumour rating/probability: 7/10

The player wants to leave. Manchester United want him. Tottenham Hotspur want to cash in. It's a match. A rare one. This could very well happen.

Video


What's next?

This will be a great move for Toby Alderweireld. He will get paid big money at Old Trafford and can make Manchester United a better team. Sign him up, Woody.

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
