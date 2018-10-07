Reports: Tottenham eye £25 million move for Hirving Lozano

The Mexican could be heading to London

What's the story?

According to The Guardian, Mexico's star player at the World Cup 2018, Lozano could be heading to the Tottenham, despite having links with Barcelona and Chelsea. The Mexican is expected to be on the move next summer and interested parties will have to come up with around £25m as per the report.

In case you didn't know.

Lozano's expertise has earned him more than just speculations after the World Cup. Given the fact that he was labelled as a world-class player by pundits, the PSV forward has been under the radar for most of the clubs in Europe, and that includes the Spanish giants Barcelona, who are looking for world-class forwards to complete their lineup.

Spurs have chased the star for a long time, but their choice ignited after the world-cup, and despite offers by various other clubs, Lozano still is with PSV.

The heart of the matter

Tottenham's attack is filled with the likes of Harry Kane, Lucas Moura, Christian Eriksen and H.M Son, but somewhere or the other, Pochettino does not find it complete, as with so many options, the Spurs are still trailing. With the introduction of this pacy forward, they can do more wonders than the fans would expect, as he is a football player with top quality.

Rumour Probability: 7/10

His move to the English side looks valid and it might just happen in January itself, given the fact that he needs a new club that has a lot more to offer. But given the fact that the Spanish giants Barcelona and the German menaces Borussia Dortmund are already linked with the Mexican, things can go south for the Spurs.

What's next?

With the January transfer window being the very next stop, Lozano will be leaving PSV, but for what club? Only the time can tell us.