Reports: Tottenham have reached a standstill over star's contract extension

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Rumors
531   //    26 Aug 2018, 01:24 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham - Premier League
He will not be happy with this

What's the rumour?

Tottenham Hotspur have started their Premier League campaign in a positive manner. They have defeated Newcastle United and Fulham in their opening fixtures. However, they weren't dominating in the 2 games and they were far off from their best.

Their next match in against Manchester United and the match could tell us whether Spurs were right to not sign a single player this season. They became the only team in the history of the Premier League to return empty-handed from the transfer window.

Back to the actual topic, Christian Eriksen has only 2 years left on his contract but he isn't signing a new deal. According to Daily Mail, Eriksen wants to be paid on par with the likes of Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris.

Heart of the matter

Christian Eriksen joined Tottenham in 2013 for £11 million from Ajax. Since then, the Dane star has gone on to become an important part of the Spurs. Reportedly, he wants to be paid on par with Kane and Lloris or he won't sign a contract extension. He attracted interest from Spanish giants like Barcelona and Real Madrid, over the summer.

Harry Kane recently signed a contract worth £300,000 per week. Spurs could find it difficult to pay him such astronomical wages. However, if they don't give him a new contract, they could face the risk of losing him to other clubs on a free transfer, after his contract runs out.

This might have alerted him into either, asking the Spurs to increase his wages or, move to the big clubs interested in him. He is only 26 years old and can easily continue to play at the highest level for 7-8 years.

He has played 228 matches for them and scored 56 goals. He assisted a further 69 goals and the stats show the potential he brings to the club. He is brilliant at taking set pieces and has scored off some lovely free kicks.

Rumour rating: 6/10

Daily Mail isn't the worst website and can be believed on a few occasions. But the fact that, a lot of the other websites have also reported the same, make this report very believable. Eriksen demanding an increase in wages isn't very shocking as a world class player like him needs to be paid heavily. But with 2 years left, to call anything would be a bit too soon.

What's next?

Eriksen will travel with Spurs to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in their 3rd game of the season.


Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
I am an absolute sports buff and follow quite a few sports. I follow Cricket, Football and Kabaddi with a lot of passion. I follow Sunrisers Hyderabad, Manchester United and Telugu Titans with a lot of enthusiasm. Writing is an activity that I enjoy and something I took up to share my views on sports.
