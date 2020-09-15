Reports: Tottenham Hotspur ahead of Manchester United in the race for Gareth Bale's signature 

According to ESPN, Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race to sign Gareth Bale on a one-year loan deal, ahead of Manchester United. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are still expecting a deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Bale has been out of favour at Real Madrid for a while, despite the La Liga champions having blocked his move to China last season. Zinedine Zidane has predominantly deployed the likes of Rodrygo and Federico Valverde in the right-wing position in the previous campaign.

The ESPN report suggests that the Welsh winger is aware of Manchester United's interest in Sancho and is, therefore, reluctant to wait for the 20-time Premier League champions. Spurs naturally have an advantage due to the circumstances, with Real Madrid willing to pay half of the player's weekly wages.

Manchester United behind Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Gareth Bale

Former Tottenham Hotspur winger Gareth Bale could return to his stomping ground in north London on a temporary loan deal from Real Madrid. However, a potential deal will depend on Los Blancos' willingness to pay a part of his €15m per season (after-tax) wages.

Gareth Bale of Wales in action during the UEFA Nations League

Manchester United are also said to be interested in the Welshman but their priority remains 20-year-old Jadon Sancho. The Red Devils have failed to agree on a fee for the England international, with Borussia Dortmund holding out for a £108 million deal.

Sancho, who has reportedly agreed on personal terms with Manchester United, has begun the season brightly in Germany, scoring his side's first goal in the DFB Pokal Cup.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to add a right-winger to his squad ahead of this season, with Ivan Perišić and Douglas Costa also mentioned as alternatives.

Gareth Bale started just 12 games in La Liga last season, his lowest tally since making the move to Real Madrid back in 2013. The winger even refused to travel to Manchester for Los Blancos' Champions League clash against Manchester City after being informed he will not be involved in the playing squad.

The Real Madrid man has won two La Liga titles and four Champions League medals during his time in Spain.