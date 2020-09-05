According to The Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a massive boost in their pursuit of Gareth Bale. The Welshman has endured a torrid time at Real Madrid over the last two campaigns, having had a major fall out with manager Zinedine Zidane.

Bale was the subject of interest from the Chinese Super League last summer. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez blocked his way out from the Bernabeu even though the club was keen to push Bale out the exit door.

The Welshman has seen his seven years at Real Madrid marred by injury problems, inconsistency, and a constant change of managers. Even when fit, he has been deprived of playing time, with Zidane and former managers of Real Madrid questioning his attitude and dedication to the club.

Bale's former club Tottenham Hotspur showed interest in re-signing the 2013-12 Premier League Player of the Year since last summer. The North London club, however, could not afford his transfer fee or his reported €650,000 per week wages.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has expressed interest in bringing Bale back to where he made a name for himself. The Lilywhites have thus far refused to match the £60 million price tag set by Real Madrid. The club hierarchy feel that the 31-year-old winger is not worth such a high investment given his age and past injury problems.

Tottenham urged to sign Gareth Balehttps://t.co/sB703hA52F — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 3, 2020

Gareth Bale and Real Madrid are desperate to seal a move away for the Welshman

Jose Mourinho keen to provide Gareth Bale a lifeline

During his stint in Madrid, Bale scored the winning goals in two Champions League finals and a Copa Del Rey final against Barcelona. He has helped the club win four Champions Leagues, three Club World Cups, two Super Cups, two La Liga's, a Copa Del Rey, and a Supercopa.

Real Madrid are, however, looking to revamp a squad that lost to Manchester City in the Round of 16 in the Champions League. Having won the 2019-20 La Liga, Los Blancos are looking to continue their dominance in Spain next season.

The focus of Madrid this year in the transfer window has been to move on players who do not have a future at the club. They have already sold the likes of James Rodriguez, Achraf Hakimi and loaned out Dani Ceballos.

The exit of Gareth Bale would help Real Madrid raise funds to reinvest in new players and would reduce their wage bill significantly.

Bale would have to take a significant pay cut to push through a move to Tottenham. Reports say that Real Madrid would be willing to pay part of his wages to push him out the exit door. Madrid have also significantly lowered their asking price for the Welsh speedster, which might entice Mourinho to secure a deal for Bale.

Gareth Bale at Spurs according to Football Manager. https://t.co/3yFljhF5iy — Tottenham News (@Spurs_fl) September 3, 2020

Tottenham finished sixth in the 2019-20 Premier League. The team have suffered from a severe lack of pace, quality and goals, with much of the onus falling on Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min. The addition of Bale would provide a significant boost to an otherwise bland Tottenham squad.

