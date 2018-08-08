Reports: Tottenham to make first signing of the summer

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST 08 Aug 2018, 12:27 IST

Pochettino is finally taking a deal over the line

What's the rumour?

Tottenham have finally slipped out of their PJs and are awake in the transfer window, or so it would seem. Mauricio Pochettino has now taken his club one step closer to a new signing.

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur are set to complete a £25 million deal for Aston Villa's Jack Grealish. The deal will also see 21-year-old Josh Onomah heading the other way.

In case you didn't know...

Tottenham are yet to make a signing in this summer transfer window and without solid backs up for Christian Eriksen or Dele Alli, they are playing this pretty close to their chest.

Jack Grealish took to the field in Aston Villa's pre-season matchup against Hull City but appeared to be waving goodbye to fans at the end of the match.

The heart of the matter

Aston Villa wants Jack Grealish to stay at the club but given the state of affairs, it will be difficult for them to turn a good offer down. The club is also impressed by how professional and dignified Grealish's conduct has been so far during the pre-season.

However, Tottenham Hotspur have just two days to wrap up the deal and could find themselves in a race against time having left things so late.

Jack Grealish is excellent with the ball at his feet. He holds the ball up well and also has a keen eye for passes. The 22-year-old does not shy away from testing the goalkeeper from range.

Though the defensive side of his game leaves much to be desired, he won't be asked to track back as much given that he plays in attacking midfield role.

Rumour rating/probability: 7/10

This could very well go over the line with all fingers pointing that way.

What's next?

This will be a great move for Jack Grealish. It would be a great addition for Tottenham Hotspur as well. Aston Villa will miss him dearly but there's hardly anything they can do about it.