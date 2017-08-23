Reports: Tottenham make €30 million bid for Serie A star

Tottenham have finally come alive in the transfer market!

by Harsh Biyani Rumours 23 Aug 2017, 16:41 IST

Spurs are the only club chasing this player

What's the story?

Tottenham Hotspur were quite this whole summer transfer window but have suddenly come alive in the final days.

According to the Football Italia, Spurs are willing to meet Lazio's asking price of €30 million for Keita Balde Diao.

Juventus were also interested in the player and CEO, Giuseppe Marotta said: "Keita is an opportunity that, for contractual conditions and age, all clubs must at least try to take, with all due respect for President Claudio Lotito and Lazio. We made an offer to Lotito that we consider to be fair, then he is able to decide his strategies in his own club and so we have withdrawn."

In case you didn't know...

The only main transfer activity Spurs partook in this transfer window was sell Kyle Walker to Manchester City for £50 million before signing Davinson Sanchez, and it seems like they are looking for more additions to their squad.

The 22-year old made 31 league appearances last season, scoring 16 goals and assisting 5 others.

Juventus were only offering €15 million which was very little compared to what Napoli, AC Milan and West Ham United were putting on the table.

The player even boycotted training sessions to try and force a move to the Italian champions before they pulled out of the race.

The heart of the matter

Spurs have a formidable starting 11 but beyond that, their squad depth is not strong. It took some time for the club to be active in the transfer market but things have changed in the past week.

Spurs broke their transfer record fee for signing Davinson Sanchez and it looks like they are prepared to make more signings before the transfer window slams shut. The club is also linked to Ross Barkley and Alfred Duncan

The 22-year olds contract runs out next year and Spurs are confident that they can sign him up for a decent price.

With Juventus out of the race, Spurs will now go unchallenged in their pursuit of the forward player who can pair up with Harry Kane and ease off some pressure from him.

Author's take

The fans will be happy seeing Tottenham come alive in the transfer market. There's no doubt that the club has a strong 11. But having a good squad depth wouldn't hurt the club given that they are playing a lot of competitions this season.

The Senegal international seems to have turned down all offers from Serie A except Juventus but seems to be willing to move to the Premier League.