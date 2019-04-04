×
Tottenham Transfer News: 'Christian Eriksen is waiting for Real Madrid to buy him,' says Guillem Balague

Nnanna Mba
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
71   //    04 Apr 2019, 00:06 IST

Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen is waiting for Real Madrid to come and pick him up.
Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen is waiting for Real Madrid to come and pick him up.

During the last decade, the Spurs have watched Real Madrid swoop their top talent over and over again. If Luka Modric and Gareth Bale signing for Los Blancos at the height of their EPL careers are anything to go by, history could be repeating itself with Christian Eriksen this summer.

Spanish Football expert Guillem Balague, on his YouTube channel, made the claim that Eriksen is waiting for Madrid to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Balague speaking in the video,

Christian Eriksen hasn’t signed a new contract for Spurs. Real Madrid showed interest in Harry Kane and in Eriksen, at least a year and a half ago, and Harry Kane signed a new contract after that and Eriksen hasn’t.
So Eriksen is waiting for Real Madrid. Real Madrid feel that he will be the perfect replacement for Modric. Not sure I agree with that, but in any case, that is what Real Madrid are thinking, so they want Eriksen, they will try to get him, the problem will always be [will] Daniel Levy sell? And that conversation hasn’t taken place yet.
Do Real Madrid want him? Absolutely, despite the fact that Zinedine Zidane is not absolutely impressed with him, but Real Madrid have had long conversation with Eriksen entourage and the club have identified him as a target for sure.

According to Mirror, Eriksen will cost Madrid around £130 million, and that won't be breaking Los Blancos' bank which is prepared to buy galacticos this coming summer with approximately £300 million set aside for that purpose. Realistically, the final figure may drop to £100 million by the end of negotiations.

While Eriksen's recent below-par performances are increasing the number of (disloyal) fans clamouring for his sale, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino would not be in the same boat. However, selling the Dane for over £100 million would be a solid return on investment for the Spurs as they acquired him from Ajax in 2013 for just over £11 million, so Daniel Levy (Tottenham's Chairman) would likely push for the sale to happen.

With the way things are going, the money involved, and the words of Balague, it seems overwhelmingly possible that Eriksen will not play at Tottenham's new stadium for much longer. He has been extremely valuable to Pochettino and to Spurs as a whole (with 46 goals in 199 league games), but he is not as irreplaceable as some Spurs die-hards might think.

It may cost Tottenham a lot of money to replace him effectively, and will certainly cost them more on the field if they don't replace him with the right person. Pochettino can find a midfield maestro who is suited to play the Spurs' style and install him as the perfect replacement.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Real Madrid CF Football Christian Eriksen Football Latest Transfer News & Rumors Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Nnanna Mba
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
I enjoy football. I specifically enjoy underdogs beating the obviously better team. I prefer playing football management games to football action, but I'm great at both either way. (Narcissist much!) I also enjoy writing, reading, and casually trolling Manchester United fans on the internet. Nothing personal!
