Reports: Tottenham star set for a big money move to China

Nilalohit Mishra
ANALYST
Rumors
492   //    04 Sep 2018, 17:33 IST

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Dembele (in white) could move to China in January

What's the rumor?

Tottenham's Mousa Dembele could be on his way out of England as Chinese club Beijing Sinobo Guoan are looking confident of wrapping up a deal for the midfielder in the next transfer window in January, claims the Sun.

The report further goes on to state that the Chinese outfit are ready to tempt the midfielder with a three-year deal worth £192,000-a-week which he would be unable to turn down.

In case you didn't know...

Dembele has proved an outstanding signing for Spurs since joining the club from London rivals Fulham in 2012 for a reported fee of £15 million.

With more than 200 appearances over the last six years, he has been one of the standout central midfield players in the Premier League.

The heart of the matter

The Belgian's current contract is set to expire in July 2019 and he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club in January.

The 31-year-old, who has featured in all four of Spurs’ Premier League games this season, looks unlikely to stay beyond this season and is understood to be open to plying his trade in China.

Guoan first tried to sign the player last February during the Chinese transfer window but in vain as Tottenham refused to budge.

However, Dembele's reluctance to agree on a new deal may force the club to sell in January.

Rumour rating/ Probability: 6/10

While the Sun is not the most credible source when it comes to transfer news, this deal could really be happening given the fact that the veteran midfielder isn't going to get an offer as enticing as this one at this stage of his career. We're going with a 6 out of 10 for this one.

Video:

What's next?

Guoan are currently top of the table in Chinese Super League and this deal, should it materialize, will only strengthen their midfield which already boasts of Brazillian star Renato Augusto.

Nilalohit Mishra
ANALYST
