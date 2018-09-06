Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Tottenham to hijack Barcelona's top target

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
3.11K   //    06 Sep 2018, 22:34 IST

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Mauricio Pochettino is keen to add this star to his Tottenham team

What's the rumour?

Barcelona have long been linked with Ajax's Frenkie de Jong, who has also caught the eye of several other European top dogs.

However, a report from Mundo Deportivo now claims that Tottenham have also entered the fray and might even make a move to hijack Barcelona's target. If the aforementioned report is to be believed, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and AS Roma are among other prominent suitors eager to secure De Jong's services.

In case you didn't know...

De Jong burst on to the scene last season when he made 22 league appearances for the Eredivisie outfit during which, he engineered 8 assists. The Dutchman has also starred in all four of Ajax's league games this season and has even earned his first international call-up for this week's fixtures owing to his impressive showings.

The heart of the matter

One of the most exciting prospects in world football, De Jong ideal berth is the defensive midfield but his versatility at the back also allows him to play as a centre-back.

With regard to his future at the Johan Cruijff Arena, the 21-year-old issued the following statements in June:

I leave that to my agent. I do not know if he is working on it. Maybe, maybe not.
Of course you can never promise that as a footballer.
There may be a club tomorrow that offers so much that you are away. But as it stands, I play at Ajax.

De Jong, whose contract with Ajax runs out in 2022, is currently valued in the area of £40 million.

Rumour probability/rating: 4/10

Nothing credible has been reported thus far.

Video


What's next?

As it stands, Tottenham are expected to make a move for De Jong in the upcoming winter transfer window but might procrastinate their pursuit for next summer.



Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
