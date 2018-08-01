Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Tottenham desperate to sign Chelsea target

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
2.79K   //    01 Aug 2018, 16:43 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Premier League
This will make Pochettino happy

What's the rumour?

So, it has happened, ladies and gentlemen. Tottenham Hotspur have woken from sweet slumber and have now embarked on a mission to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace for a cut-price £45 million, according to The Sun.

The report also suggests that the Eagles have already rejected a £30 million + Danny Drinkwater bid from Chelsea and are in a strong position as they await a bid from Tottenham Hotspur.

In case you didn't know...

Tottenham Hotspur are yet to make a signing this summer with Pochettino almost looking resigned to the fact that he will start the next season with the same squad. Additionally, they are ready to offload some of their cast out players like Serge Aurier and Lucas Moura.

The heart of the matter

Tottenham have a well rounded starting XI but they lack squad depth. As it stands, they cannot afford to have any of their main starters, especially those who belong to the front line, namely Son Heung-Min, Dele Alli and Harry Kane.

Wilfried Zaha would be a top quality addition to Tottenham. However, negotiation might be a little tricky as Crystal Palace have already asked Chelsea to back off.

But Spurs are willing to offer £15 million in add-ons on top of the £45 million they'll put on the table.

Spurs' interest in Zaha started a while ago. But they had initially decided not to pursue it as they thought any deal would need them to cough up an amount in the ballpark of £70 million.

They had moved on to Jack Grealish but with Aston Villa wanting £40 million, Spurs decided to abandon the plan.

Wilfried Zaha flopped at Manchester United before rising to prominence at Crystal Palace.

Rumour rating/probability: 5/10

Well, The Sun is The Sun and this could go either way.

Video


What's next?

This would be a great chance for Wilfried Zaha to shine at a top club and he absolutely deserves it. It'll be a great deal for Spurs as well. However, as far as Palace are concerned, they need to make their main man stay by hook, line or sinker.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Crystal Palace Wilfried Zaha Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
