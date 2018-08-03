Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Tottenham willing to sell three players

Dhruv Maniyar
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
1.42K   //    03 Aug 2018, 03:22 IST

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

What's the rumour?

As per Sky Sources, Tottenham will listen to offers for Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose and Mousa Dembele before the end of the transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

Dembele is a central midfielder who plays for Tottenham and Belgium. He is 31 years old and is declining in his career. He only started two games in the World Cup for Belgium.

Rose is a left back who plays for Tottenham and the English National Team. He is twenty-eight and will be sought after by many clubs if he decides to leave Tottenham.

Alderwiereld plays for Tottenham and Belgium as a centre-back. He can also play right back. He is 29 and is said to be a good ball player. He is expected to be sought after by multiple clubs if he decides to leave Spurs.

The heart of the matter

Rose criticized Tottenham's ambition and wage structure in 2017. Since then he has not been in Tottenham's good books and is expected to leave the club. Ben Davies is expected to take his place for Tottenham at left-back.

Dembele at this stage of his career wanted to move to China. While that is not possible this season but a number of Italians clubs are interested in him.

Alderweireld's contract is going to expire in 2020 and he is not expected to renew it. To avoid letting him go for free Tottenham will be looking to sell him now. Many clubs including Manchester United may be interested if he is up for sale.

Rumour probability/rating: 7/10

Sky Sources is usually reliable and all these transfers do not seem improbable. As long as Spurs signs other players these transfers can happen.

Video:


What's next?

With the transfer window closing on August 9 this year, Spurs will need to act fast if they want to get rid of these players. Spurs will also need to make a few signings. Not buying any new players will leave Spurs stagnated.

Dhruv Maniyar
CONTRIBUTOR
Football Analyst and Basketall Enthusiast.
