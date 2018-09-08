Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Two Manchester United stars delay contract talks

Apurva
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
1.63K   //    08 Sep 2018, 11:10 IST

Northampton Town v Manchester United - EFL Cup Third Round
Oops!

What’s the rumour?

Things are going from bad to worse at Manchester United these days. The Red Devils have not had an excellent start to the season, and now their hopes of keeping their best players at the club has also hit an iceberg.

Reports in ESPN claim that United have shelved contract talks with Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has been their best player this season so far, but the speculation about his future at the club has seen his contract talks delayed.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that Anthony Martial has put his contract talks on hold as well. One thing common in both the news is that the two players want to know if Jose Mourinho will be continuing at the club or not before putting pen to paper.

In case you didn’t know...

Jose Mourinho's days at United are said to be numbered. The manager has managed to win just two of the 4 Premier League games as far, and the fans are starting to turn on him.

Moreover, with reports that he is losing the dressing room, things might get more difficult for the United boss.

The heart of the matter

Pogba has been linked with Barcelona and Juventus in recent times. He has not assured United that he will be staying at the club for a long time and has often hinted that he is looking for a move away.

United have taken that into account, and it might be the main reason begin them stalling the contract talks. As for Martial, United have made the offer, but the player is the one who has put the talks on hold.

The French striker has not played often under the manager and is not happy with it. He wants to know about Mourinho's future at the club before signing the deal.

Rumour probability: 8/10

While The Sun might not be a very reliable source, ESPN sure are. They have been spot on with the transfer stories recently and are highly likely to be correct again.

Video

United fans singing "Bye Bye Mourinho."

What’s next?

Manchester United board will have a big decision to take this year: do they keep the manager or do they keep the two players?

