Reports: Two prospects on Barcelona's radar as they are desperate to sign a number 9 this summer

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
292   //    18 Mar 2019, 09:41 IST
Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the rumour?

According to Spanish media outlet Sport, Barcelona continue their search for a number 9 as they hunt for a long-term replacement for Uruguayan ace Luis Suarez.

Luka Jovic and Nicolas Pepe are the two names at the top of the Catalan giants' wish list in the upcoming summer transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

With 15 goals and 5 assists in the Bundesliga this season, Jovic is garnering huge interest from top clubs across Europe. The 21-year-old Serbian, who has also scored seven goals in 10 Europa League appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt in the present campaign, is currently second in the Bundesliga scoring charts, only behind Robert Lewandowski.

Jovic is currently on loan at Frankfurt from Benfica, and the German side have an option to buy him for just €12 million at the end of the season.

On the other hand, Pepe has taken French football by storm. The 23-year-old right-winger is turning out to be one of the hottest prospects this season, scoring 18 goals and providing 8 assists in 31 appearances in all competitions for Lille.

The heart of the matter

As Barcelona's main striker Suarez is not getting any younger, they are currently in the hunt for a talented goalscorer. The Blaugrana are actively pursuing a long-term solution, and their main dilemma is to choose the right option among the shortlisted candidates.

According to the report, both Maxi Lopez and Andre Silva made into Barcelona's wish-list but due to the emergence of Jovic and Pepe, the intentions of the board changed.

While Jovic remains a cheaper target and will fit the bill easily, the Serbian sharpshooter is also on the radar of Real Madrid. Pepe remains a costlier option but Barcelona are willing to take the risk of signing him by offloading a few of their starlets to raise money.

Rumour rating: 6/10

There is no doubt that a young player will obviously be a long-term heir to Suarez for the number 9 position at the Camp Nou. Moreover, Barcelona are desperate and it is very likely that they will make a move for the talented striker at the end of the season.

What's next?

Barcelona, who will host Espanyol at home after the international break in La Liga, will continue to keep an eye on these talented prospects.

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
