Reports: Manchester United's master plan to complete Jadon Sancho signing revealed

Transfer expert Ian McGarry is confident Manchester United will complete the transfer of Jadon Sancho this widow (via the Express). The Red Devils have failed to agree on a fee for Sancho despite agreeing on personal terms and agent fees.

The Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have so far refused to budge from their asking price of £108million and have insisted that Sancho will stay in Germany this season. However, McGarry reckons Manchester United are waiting till the last week of the window to make an offer for the England international.

"Manchester United believed, and still believe, they have a deal in place with the player over a five-year contract. At the moment, there’s a standoff between the two clubs over what the fee should be and the payment structure. It was based on what the up-front fee would be and what the add-ons would be."

"However, United believe that if they leave the final negotiations until the final week of the window, that Dortmund – who don’t have any offers for the player and want to maximise their profits – will cave in and agree to the terms that United have already offered."

First Manchester United had an unsuccessful pursuit for Jadon Sancho making only one signing compared to the many from their rivals, now it's Tottenham about to snatch Reguilon off their radar.



It's a crazy transfer window for the red devils so far. — #BookOfAHundredRhymes (@ChumaNnoli) September 16, 2020

Manchester United are likely to complete Jadon Sancho signing, says transfer expert

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to bring in a forward this season after the signing of Donny van de Beek. The Red Devils were also in the market for a defender, but Solskajer's recent comments about youth prospect Teden Mengi might hint that there might be no new additions to the defence.

"Ajax made Matthijs De Ligt captain when he was 18. Teden Mengi has impressed me, you can see something special in him. It is about picking the right moment to give him a chance," Solskajer.

Solskjaer: "Ajax made Matthijs De Ligt captain when he was 18. Teden Mengi has impressed me, you can see something special in him. It is about picking the right moment to give him a chance." [bbc] — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) September 9, 2020

However, the former striker will be frustrated by a lack of transfers in the forward areas of the squad. Manchester United are hugely reliant on Marcus Rashfrod, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, and strength in depth is necessary if they're to challenge on multiple fronts (as explained by Ian McGarry).

Donny van de Beek is the only signing completed by Manchester United.

"Solskjaer, while feeling frustrated and conscious that Sancho is yet to join up with the squad just days before they’re due to play their first Premier League game, has been reassured and told consistently by the club’s administrators that they believe the deal will be done," McGarry said.