Reports: Zidane eyes Premier League job

Shea Robinson
ANALYST
Rumors
3.24K   //    15 Aug 2018, 12:34 IST

Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool
Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool

What's the story?

Zinedine Zidane is keen to return to management by taking over at a club in the Premier League according to reports from the Daily Express via French media source, L'Equipe. The report goes on to state that the favoured destination for the former Real Madrid manager is Manchester United.

In case you didn't know...

Zidane enjoyed an extremely successful spell in charge of Real Madrid, guiding them to three consecutive Champions League triumphs and the La Liga title. However, he abruptly departed from his job at the Bernabeu shortly after lifting the European trophy in May of this year stating that he felt it was time for a change.

Not much has been heard from the French World Cup winner since then although there were whispers that he was placed on a shortlist by Manchester United management as a backup should Mourinho decide to depart Old Trafford.

While the Portuguese manager has remained in charge of United, for the time being, this latest report states that Zidane would be willing to wait until the 2019/20 season to take over the reins at the Manchester club.

The heart of the matter

Jose Mourinho notoriously ends his affiliation with clubs within three years and as he enters his third season managing Manchester United there are serious questions over whether he will remain at Old Trafford beyond this season.

The United boss has been in the media for all the wrong reasons throughout the summer, complaining about transfers, players, and his relationship with United's executive vice-president, Ed Woodward.

The opportunity to come in and manage a club such as Manchester United back to former glories is one which appeals to Zidane. The Frenchman is still relatively new to management having only worked as three years at Real Madrid and could potentially build a legacy at Old Trafford.

Rumour Rating: 7/10

The rumour comes from a reliable source and this isn't the first time that Zidane has been linked with Manchester United. Should he be willing to wait until the end of this season and make himself available to the Red Devils, there is every possibility that we could see him in the dugout at Old Trafford in the not so distant future.

Video


What's next?

Mourinho is still under contract at Manchester United and will continue as manager for the foreseeable future. However, should Zidane contact the United hierarchy about becoming their manager, they will need to make a quick decision or risk losing the Frenchman to another Premier League club.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Zinedine Zidane EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Shea Robinson
ANALYST
