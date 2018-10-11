Reports: Zidane identifies his first signing if he replaces Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Zidane has identified his first signing if gets the United job

What's the rumour?

With each passing day of the ongoing season, the speculations over Jose Mourinho's future with Manchester United are fueling the flames.

Amidst the debate over the Portuguese's future with the Red Devils, former Real Madrid boss, Zinedine Zidane is being argued to be the next Manchester United coach.

According to the Spanish outlet, Mundo Deportivo (via TeamTalk), Zidane has identified FC Barcelona's fullback Jordi Alba as his first potential signing for Manchester United.

In case you didn't know...

Zinedine Zidane started his top-flight coaching career with Real Madrid midway through the 2015-16 season when Real Madrid was struggling to get the expected results under Rafa Benitez - similar situation with Jose Mourinho's United.

Since then, the Frenchman turned Los Blancos' fortunes upside down as he became the first ever manager to win three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles with his unstoppable Real Madrid squad.

The Frenchman inspired Los Vikingos to nine trophies in the span of two years and five months only. During his managerial tenure in the Spanish capital, Zidane won three Champions League titles, two UEFA Super Cups, two Club World Cups, one Spanish Super Cup and the much awaited La Liga title in 2016-17 season.

The heart of the matter

If current reports are to be believed, the Frenchman resigned from Real Madrid as he failed to gain complete control over the squad incomings and outgoings - Something he would be looking to take charge of if he joins the Red Devils.

Jordi Alba has been a prolific player for FC Barcelona since his arrival in 2012. Along with being a top-class defender, the Spaniard also possesses exceptional offensive skills and forms a threatening duo with clubs' talisman, Lionel Messi.

The 29-year-old fullback has a contract with Barcelona until the end of 2019-20 season. It looks highly unlikely that Alba would trade clubs during this time. However, if a massive fee is offered, things might change and Barcelona might let their star leave.

Rumour rating/Probability: 3/10

The above-mentioned source is not quite reliable when talking about football transfers. However, Zidane's arrival at Manchester United might change everything.

It remains to see what happens with the Jose Mourinho situation in the Old Trafford.

What's next?

The coming months might come up with a solution to the Jose Mourinho saga. On the other hand, Jordi Alba would probably stay put in Barcelona and would look to end his career there.