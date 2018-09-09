Reports: Zidane planning to sign 4 superstars if he replaces Mourinho at Manchester United

Real Madrid Press Conference

What's the rumour?

According to the English outlet Mirror, Zinedine Zidane has told his close friends that he is expecting a call from Manchester United amidst the Jose Mourinho's future speculations.

The French coach has been working on a list of players who he would sign if he joins Manchester United. Currently, Mourinho's future is surrounded by speculations as United had a poor start to their season after going trophyless for the last season.

In case you didn't know...

After working for the Real Madrid youth academy, Zinedine Zidane made his coaching debut for a top-tier team as Real Madrid sacked Rafa Benitez midway through the season in 2015-16.

After taking over from Rafa Benitez, Zidane has won three-consecutive Champions League title with Real Madrid along with numerous other trophies including one LaLiga title.

As it seems, Zinedine Zidane could be the perfect man for the United job and would help to turn their fortunes as he did with Los Blancos.

The heart of the matter

It seems like the Manchester United dressing room is having some issues with Jose Mourinho. Even Paul Pogba is being expected to leave in January due to his relationship with the Portuguese Manager.

On the other hand, Zidane, who quit Real Madrid after 3 successful seasons, is a man who is reportedly waiting to join the English giants and make his Premier League debut as a coach.

Zidane is reportedly planning to sign Toni Kroos, James Rodriguez, Thiago Alcantara, and Edinson Cavani.

Kroos and James Rodriguez have been on Manchester United's radar since long and their relationships with the French manager would act as a catalyst for the moves to take place.

On the other hand, Edison Cavani and Alcantara are rumored to leave their respective clubs. Zidane Zidane's Manchester United would be their preferred destinations if Jose Mourinho is replaced by Zidane.

Rumour rating/probability: 6/10

Considering the situation at Manchester United, and that Mirror is a rather reliable source, the rumours cannot be ruled out entirely as the French manager would be the perfect man to turn the fortunes at Old Trafford.

What's next?

It remains to see whether Manchester United part ways with Jose Mourinho and shake hands with Zinedine Zidane.