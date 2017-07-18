Reports: Zinedine Zidane identifies Gareth Bale's replacement

Zidane believes that he has already got a ready-made replacement for Bale.

Theo Hernandez could replace Gareth Bale on the flank according to Zidane

What’s the story?

According to Daily Star, Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, believes that he has found the perfect replacement for Gareth Bale in Theo Hernandez. The Welsh superstar Bale’s future at the Bernabeu remains uncertain with the former Tottenham player constantly being linked with Manchester United.

In case you didn’t know...

Theo Hernandez was signed by Real Madrid earlier this summer. Although he has been touted as a backup option to Marcelo, Zidane believes the 19-year-old can be used as an attacking player.

Hernandez spent the last season on loan at Alaves and managed to impress Zidane with his performances. He has also made an impact at the international level and now looks set to forge a bright career at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

The heart of the matter

Although Bale has been linked with a move to the Premier League, the Welshman has said he is happy at Madrid and will not leave. “I signed a long contract in Madrid and I am happy in this club. I am sure this is going to be a great season. My plan is to score goals here.”

Spanish outlet, Diario Gol, though, believes that Zidane had already made up his mind to replace Bale with Hernandez. Real Madrid President, Florentino Perez, too has not ruled out the possibility of selling Bale after yet another injury-ravaged campaign.

What’s next?

Even if Bale doesn’t leave this summer, Real Madrid would need a backup should the 28-year-old get injured again. And Zidane thinks Hernandez is the man for the job. Theo now needs to adapt to Zidane’s tactics and shift his focus from being a defender to an attacking midfielder. Zidane should plan to use the 19-year-old on the flanks in the pre-season and see how things go.

Author’s take

Despite being just 19 years old, the France U-21 international made 32 appearances for Atletico last season. But it remains to be seen whether the French player is an ideal replacement for Bale. The left-back made a surprise move from Atletico to Real this summer, but whether he is suited to play as an attacking player and live up to the expectations of his manager, only time will tell.