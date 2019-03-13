Reports: Zinedine Zidane draws out a 6-man list for Real Madrid to sign in the summer

Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

What’s the story?

According to Le10Sport, Zinedine Zidane has made a 6-man list for Real Madrid to sign in the summer. The Frenchman left the team 10 months ago only to return as the manager following the sacking Santiago Solari, who himself replaced Julen Lopetegui in the first half of season.

In case you didn’t know…

Real Madrid were knocked out of the Champions League and Copa Del Rey in the same week, alongside losing to Barcelona in the league to virtually lose it too – all at the Santiago Bernabeu.

As a result, Zinedine Zidane was called back as the Galacticos now look at a summer of rebuilding.

The heart of the matter

With the arrival of the former World Cup winner, things have become interesting at the Bernabeu. A lot of players have already been linked to Bernabeu and the aforementioned report reveals a 6-man list mapped out by the great Zidane.

In it, the priority is to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and three names have been chalked out: Kylian Mbappe, Eden Hazard, Sadio Mane or Harry Kane. Paul Pogba is also on the list and so is Lucas Hernandez as a replacement for Marcelo.

Rumour rating: 5/10

While there is no doubt that this summer is set to be a big one at Madrid, the names of Paul Pogba and Lucas Hernandez don’t make sense given that Madrid are quite well stocked in those areas and the two players mentioned by not be keen to join the Galacticos right now.

What’s next?

Real Madrid have nothing to play for in these last few weeks. They would look to ensure Champions League qualification before finally fulfilling their goals in the summer transfer window. This could be Madrid’s first big window after the summer of 2009.

Advertisement