Reports: Zinedine Zidane expected to replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Jose Mourinho, Manchester United manager

What's the rumour?

Numerous rumours are floating around which claim that Jose Mourinho's managerial position at Old Trafford is under threat following his fractious relations with Ed Woodward and several other Manchester United players.

According to Daily Mail, Zinedine Zidane, former Real Madrid manager, has told his friends that he expects to be the Red Devils' top choice in the event that the Portuguese coach is shown the door.

In case you didn't know...

Since his departure from Los Blancos, Zidane is out of work and has regularly been linked with a number of managerial jobs for high-profile clubs. However, the Frenchman has not joined any team thus far.

As for Mourinho, his job has been subjected to intense scrutiny after he publicly censured Manchester United's transfer activity, or lack thereof, and in the wake of recent humiliating defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion.

The heart of the matter

Zinedine Zidane is undoubtedly one of the best managers available at the moment owing to his stellar stint with Real Madrid, which saw him inspire the Spanish giants to the historic Champions League three-peat, a La Liga title, 2 CWCs and several other accolades.

As such, he would be the ideal fit in case United's top brass is forced to part ways with Jose Mourinho. The aforementioned report also states that the 46-year-old will help convince the wantaway French duo of Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial to stay at the club.

Rumour probability/rating: 6/10

Many other reliable news outlets have also confirmed Zinedine Zidane's interest in teaming up with Manchester United. Nevertheless, the Premier League outfit should make haste to secure his services since he is one of the most in-demand football managers presently.

What's next?

Manchester United will go head to head against Tottenham on Monday at home - a clash that could be decisive in Jose Mourinho's future at the OldTrafford.