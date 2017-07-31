Reports: Zlatan Ibrahimovic to make unexpected move

by Aakanksh Sanketh Rumours 31 Jul 2017, 16:41 IST

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is currently a free agent and could move to a club of his choice

What's the story?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is on track to recover by the end of the year, after suffering a serious knee injury halfway through his first season with Manchester United. Subsequently, he was released by Manchester United who opted not to offer him a new contract - a move that saved them millions.

The big Swede is now a free agent and can literally sign for any club of his choice. Italian giants AC Milan are said to be monitoring the situation, and could make a move to bring their former striker back to Italy.

In case you didn't know...

The striker joined the Red Devils before the 2016-17 season and had a ball of a time with the Old Trafford outfit, before his season was cut short by a career-threatening knee injury.

The Swedish international was reportedly ruled out until January 2018, but has been recovering steadily and could regain fitness ahead of schedule.

Despite releasing him, Manchester United allowed Zlatan to stay with them and undergo his rehabilitation at their Carrington complex, with an option of a new contract once the 35-year old recovers.

The heart of the matter

Bolstered by new Chinese owners, AC Milan have already utilized the ongoing summer transfer window, with big purchases like Andre Silva and Leonardo Bonucci.

Massimiliano Allegri, however, the Italian side has missed out on a star striker, after alleged failed attempts at signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and uncertainty over Diego Costa.

The Rossoneri still require a strong player up front and the AC Milan authorities are reportedly keen on bringing back Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who played for them for a duration of 2 years between 2010-2012, winning the Serie A in his first season and scoring a total of 56 goals from 85 appearances in all competitions over the 2 years, before moving to French side - PSG.

While Ibrahimovic has remained silent over his future, many seem to believe that he will still be a Manchester United player once fit. Jose Mourinho will hope to keep his flamboyant star striker who netted 28 goals from 46 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Author's Take

Zlatan has thoroughly enjoyed his time at Manchester and the fans would like nothing more than to see him wear United colors next season.

However, the Serie A is undoubtedly less of a strain than the premier league and Zlatan might just give it a thought or two.

Should he choose to stay at Manchester, he will be seen partnering Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford to form a lethal trifecta, bound to instill fear in the opposing defence.