Republic of Ireland U21 vs Italy U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 qualifiers

The Republic of Ireland U21 and Italy U21 will trade tackles in a 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship qualifier on Friday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Montenegro U21 last month. Nikola Krstovic and Ivan Vukcevic scored within the first 10 minute to set their side on their way to victory.

Italy U21 settled for a share of the spoils with Sweden U21 on home turf. Lorenzo Lucca's first-half strike was canceled out by Tim Prica's injury-time equalizer for the Scandinavians.

The draw left Italy in second spot in Group F, having garnered 10 points from four matches with one game in hand. Ireland sit in fourth spot on seven points.

Republic of Ireland U21 vs Italy U21 Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed at this level on six occasions. Italy were victorious on three occasions, with two matches in the past ending in draws. Ireland U21 have one win to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in a qualification game for the 2021 European Under-21 Championship. Ricardo Sottil and Patrick Cutrone scored in either half to give Italy a 2-0 win in October 2020.

Republic of Ireland U21 form guide: L-W-D-W-L

Italy U21 form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Republic of Ireland U21 vs Italy U21 Team News

Republic of Ireland U21

Coach Jim Crawford called up 25 players to dispute the qualifiers against Italy and Sweden. Ryan Johansson has been ruled out with an injury.

Injuries: Ryan Johansson

Suspension: None

Italy U21

Matteo Lovato and Nicolo Rovella are among the most experienced members of the Italian squad.

Injury: Destiny Udogie

Suspension: None

Republic of Ireland U21 vs Italy U21 Predicted XI

Republic of Ireland Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brian Maher (GK); Joel Bagan, Mark McGuinness, Oisin McEntee, Lee O'Connor; Conor Coventry, Gavin Kilkenny, Will Ferry; Ross Tierney, Joshua Kayode, Evan Ferguson

Italy U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marco Carnesecchi (GK); Raoul Bellanova, Matteo Lovato, Lorenzo Pirola, Andrea Cambiasso; Salvatore Esposito, Nicolo Rovella, Samuele Ricci; Lorenzo Colombo, Lorenzo Lucca, Matteo Cancellieri

Republic of Ireland U21 vs Italy U21 Prediction

Italy are slight favorites in the game and will fancy their chances of securing maximum points at Tallaght Stadium.

The hosts, however, know that a win would take them level on points with Italy which would boost their chances of qualifying for a maiden Under-21 European Championship.

Both sides have been in relatively good form and are likely to go all out for the win. However, Italy's superior quality should see them through to a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Republic of Ireland U21 1-2 Italy U21

Edited by Peter P