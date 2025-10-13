Republic of Ireland vs Armenia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14th 2025

Republic of Ireland and Armenia return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they square off at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday. It has been a slow start to the campaign for the two nations, who are separated by just two points in the bottom half of Group F, and they will both be looking to secure a morale-boosting result this weekend.

The Republic of Ireland were left red-faced in the World Cup qualifiers once again as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Portugal after conceding the winner in the 91st minute.

Before that, Heimir Hallgrimsson’s men fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Hungary in September’s group opener, three days before falling to a 2-1 loss against Armenia at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium.

Ireland currently sit rock-bottom in Group F of the World Cup qualifiers with one point from a possible nine, two points behind Tuesday’s visitors in third place.

Armenia, on the other hand, were sent crashing back to earth in the qualifiers last weekend when they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Hungary at Puskas Arena.

Yeghishe Melikyan’s men have lost two of their three matches in Group F, with the 2-1 victory over Ireland on September 9 sandwiched between the two defeats.

While Armenia will be looking to bounce back on Tuesday, results on the road leave little room for optimism as they have lost each of their four away matches in 2025 (3L, 1D).

Republic of Ireland vs Armenia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last five meetings between the sides, the Republic of Ireland boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, compared to Armenia’s two victories.

Armenia have managed just one win from their seven games in all competitions in 2025 while losing five and picking up one draw since the turn of the year.

Ireland have failed to win their last five matches across all competitions, losing twice and claiming three draws since a 2-1 victory over Bulgaria on March 23.

Armenia are without a win in seven of their last eight competitive away games, losing five and picking up two draws since September 2023.

Republic of Ireland vs Armenia Prediction

Ireland and Armenia know Tuesday’s result could prove pivotal in their qualifying quest, and we expect both sides to go all out at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland were left feeling crushed against Portugal last time out, but we expect them to make the most of their home advantage and come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Republic of Ireland 2-0 Armenia

Republic of Ireland vs Armenia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ireland to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Armenia’s last eight games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the visitors’ last six matches)

