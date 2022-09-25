Republic of Ireland vs Armenia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27, 2022

The Republic of Ireland and Armenia will go head-to-head at the Aviva Stadium in Group B1 action in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday (September 27).

The two teams are separated by one point in the bottom half of the group and will look to avoid relegation.

Ireland failed to secure their safety, as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Scotland on Saturday.

They have now failed to win four of their five games in the competition, losing three and claiming one draw. The 3-0 victory over Scotland in June is the only exception.

With four points from a possible 15, Ireland are third in the group standings, one point above Tuesday’s visitors in the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Armenia failed to arrest their slump, as they fell to a 5-0 loss against Ukraine. They have now lost their last four group games, stretching back to a 1-0 victory over Ireland in June’s reverse.

While they will look to secure all three points and move up the standings, they have struggled to grind out results away from home, where they are on a nine-game winless run.

Republic of Ireland vs Armenia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams, with Ireland claiming two wins.

Armenia have picked up one win in this period, which came in June this year, when they saw off the Boys in Green 1-0 at home.

Armenia head into Tuesday on a run of four defeats in the group, scoring once and conceding 14 goals since June.

Ireland are unbeaten in all but one of their eight home games across competitions, claiming three wins and four draws since March 2021.

Armenia have failed to win their last nine away games, dating back to a 1-0 victory over Liechtenstein in March 2021.

Republic of Ireland vs Armenia Prediction

With relegation on the line, Ireland and Armenia should take the game to each other in search of all three points. However, the hosts head into the game in stronger form and should grind out a slender victory.

Prediction: Republic of Ireland 2-1 Armenia

Republic of Ireland vs Armenia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ireland

Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of Armenia’s last ten games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Republic of Ireland’s last seven games.)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far