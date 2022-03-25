Republic of Ireland vs Belgium prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021-22

The Republic of Ireland and Belgium go head-to-head in a thrilling international friendly fixture at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts head into the game unbeaten in each of their last six games across all competitions and will look to keep this fine run going.

Ireland will be absent from the forthcoming World Cup after finishing third in Group A of the qualifiers.

They won two, drew three and lost three of their eight games to collect nine points, level on nine points with fourth-placed Luxembourg.

Meanwhile, Belgium finished top of Group E, claiming 20 points from eight games to secure an automatic ticket to Qatar later in the year.

The Red Devils enjoyed an unbeaten qualifying campaign, claiming six wins and two draws from eight games, while scoring 25 goals and conceding just six.

However, Belgium have failed to win any of their last two away games, claiming one draw and losing one, and will be seeking to end this dry spell.

Republic of Ireland vs Belgium Head-To-Head

Belgium boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming six wins from the last 15 meetings between the sides. Ireland have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while five games have ended all square.

Republic of Ireland Form Guide: D-W-W-D-W

Belgium Form Guide: W-L-L-W-D

Republic of Ireland vs Belgium Team News

Republic of Ireland

The hosts will be without the services of Darragh Lenihan, Jamie McGrath and Adam Idah, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Darragh Lenihan, Jamie McGrath, Adam Idah

Suspended: None

Belgium

Belgium have named a youthful side for their upcoming friendly fixtures, leaving out the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku from the team.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Republic of Ireland vs Belgium Predicted XI

Republic of Ireland Predicted XI (3-4-3): Gavin Bazunu; Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy, Josh Egan; Matt Doherty, Josh Cullen, Jeff Hendrick, James McClean; Troy Parrott, Callum Robinson, Chiedozie Ogbene

Belgium Predicted XI (3-4-3): Simon Mignolet; Dedryck Boyata, Arthur Theate, Jason Denayer; Alexis Saelemaekers, Hans Vanaken, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard; Jeremy Doku, Dvock Origi, Leandro Trossard

Republic of Ireland vs Belgium Prediction

Belgium will not be at full strength after leaving out several key names with the aim of handing out roles to other players ahead of the World Cup. Despite that, they still head into the game with a number of fine talents down the spine of the team capable of coming away with the desired result.

We predict a close contest on Saturday with Belgium claiming a narrow victory.

Prediction: Republic of Ireland 1-2 Belgium

Edited by Peter P