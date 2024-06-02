Republic of Ireland vs Hungary Prediction and Betting Tips | June 4th 2024

The Republic of Ireland will face Hungary at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday in a friendly clash between the two teams. After a disappointing European Championship qualifying campaign last year, the home side have turned their attention to the upcoming UEFA Nations League and will continue their preparations for the tournament this week.

They suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Switzerland last time out, falling behind midway through the first half and failing to find a way back into the game despite an improved second-half showing.

Hungary, meanwhile, are set to make their third consecutive Euro appearance in Germany this summer and will finalize their preparations for the tournament this week. They beat Kosovo 2-0 in their last match, with Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai opening the scoring early after the restart before Zsolt Nagy doubled their advantage late in the game.

Following Tuesday's game, the visitors will face Israel in another friendly outing before kicking off their continental campaign against Switzerland in two weeks.

Republic of Ireland vs Hungary Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 meetings between the Republic of Ireland and Hungary. The hosts have won just two of those games while the visitors have won double that tally. Their other six matchups have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly clash at the Szusza Ferenc Stadion back in June 2021 which ended goalless.

The hosts are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture, a run dating back to 1989.

The visitors have failed to score any goals in four of their last five games in this fixture.

The Boys in Green were ranked 60th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 34 places behind their midweek opponents.

Republic of Ireland vs Hungary Prediction

Ireland are on a four-game winless streak and have won just one of their last eight games across all competitions. They are without a win in their last five games on home soil and could struggle here.

Hungary, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last 14 matches. They are in much better form than their opponents ahead of Tuesday's game and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Ireland 0-2 Hungary

Republic of Ireland vs Hungary Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hungary to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)