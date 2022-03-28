Republic of Ireland vs Lithuania prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

The international break rounds up this week and will see the Republic of Ireland host Lithuania at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday night in a friendly clash between the two nations.

The Republic of Ireland played out an entertaining 2-2 draw against Belgium in a friendly clash on Saturday evening. The hosts fell behind twice and came back to level the scores both times against the number one-ranked nation in the world.

The Boys in Green had a disappointing World Cup qualification run and have now turned their attention to friendly clashes as they gear up for the upcoming UEFA Nations League.

Lithuania picked up a comfortable 2-1 win over San Marino in their last outing. Augustinas Klimavicius and Linas Megelaitis both got on the scoresheet for the visitors with their maiden strikes for the nation.

The visitors will be looking to build on their latest result when they travel to the Republic of Ireland this week.

Republic of Ireland vs Lithuania Head-to-Head

There have been four meetings between the two nations. The hosts are unbeaten in all four outings, winning three times and drawing the other.

The two sides last faced off in a 1998 World Cup qualifying clash. The Republic of Ireland won the game 2-1 via a brace from Tony Cascarino.

Republic of Ireland Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-D-W-W

Lithuania Form Guide (All Competitions): W-D-L-L-W

Republic of Ireland vs Lithuania Team News

Republic of Ireland

Darragh Lenihan, Jamie McGrath and Adam Idah all missed out on the international break due to injuries. A couple of players in the squad are yet to make their international debuts and will be hoping to do so this week.

Injured: Darragh Lenihan, Jamie McGrath, Adam Idah

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lithuania

The visitors have no known injured or suspended players ahead of Tuesday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Republic of Ireland vs Lithuania Predicted XI

Republic of Ireland Predicted XI (3-4-3): Caoimhin Kelleher; Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy, Josh Egan; Matt Doherty, Josh Cullen, Jeff Hendrick, James McClean; Jason Knight, Callum Robinson, Chiedozie Ogbene

Lithuania Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ignas Plukas; Egidijus Vaitkunas, Benas Satkus, Edgaras Utkus, Rolandas Baravykas; Linas Megelaitis, Fedor Cernych; Justas Lasickas, Ovidijus Verbickas, Arvydas Novikovas; Augustinas Klimavicius

Republic of Ireland vs Lithuania Prediction

The Republic of Ireland are enjoying a good spell at the moment and are on a seven-game unbeaten run. They have come a long way from their 2020 showings in which they failed to win a football game all year and will now be looking to continue their good form.

Lithuania have won just two of their last 14 games across all competitions. Their latest result marked just their second win on the road since they beat Kazakhstan 2-1 in 2020. The hosts should win this one.

Prediction: Republic of Ireland 2-0 Lithuania

