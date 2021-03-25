Republic of Ireland vs Luxembourg prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The Republic of Ireland aim to bounce back from their opening-day 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying loss when they host minnows Luxembourg on Saturday. The match will take place at the Aviva Stadium.

The Boys in Green were beaten 3-2 by Serbia on Wednesday night despite taking an early lead. Aleksandar Mitrovic came off the bench in the second half to net a brace and condemn the visitors.

As disappointing as Stephen Kenny's side were, they'll be confident of getting their campaign up and running against a side languishing 98th in the FIFA rankings.

Die Roten Löwen were in action on Wednesday night against next year's hosts Qatar in an international friendly. The Europeans went down 1-0 in a dour loss.

They're the team with the unwanted distinction of participating in the most World Cup qualifiers without ever making it to the finals. They have been drawn in another daunting group that also features reigning European champions Portugal.

Republic of Ireland vs Luxembourg Head-To-Head

In five previous meetings, Ireland have held a perfect record by winning all five of their games against Luxembourg. The last time these teams met was in 1987.

FT | Serbia 3-2 Ireland.



A tough one to take in Belgrade.



The hosts came from behind to lead after Browne hit the front for Ireland. Collins pulled a goal back late on, but despite some late pressure, Stephen Kenny's side couldn't find a leveller.#WEAREONE | #COYBIG | #SRBIRL pic.twitter.com/atushGu1Gc — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 24, 2021

Republic of Ireland Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-L

Luxembourg Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-L

Republic of Ireland vs Luxembourg Team News

Republic of Ireland

Stephen Kenny has been able to call upon several well-known players such as Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy, Shane Long, James McClean, and Jeff Henrick.

West Ham's Conor Coventry is in line for his international debut.

There are quite a few injury concerns for the Irish. Kevin Long, Conor Hourihane, James McCarthy and Harry Arter are all injured, while Derrick Williams is down with COVID-19.

Injured: Kevin Long, Conor Hourihane, James McCarthy, and Harry Arter

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Derrick Williams

Luxembourg

Veteran players such as Lars Krogh Gerson, Laurent Jans, Chris Phillips, Stefano Bensi and Maurice Deville have been recalled. Meanwhile, Lucas Fox is the only player in line to make his debut.

Dirk Carlson is a notable absentee for Luxembourg as he's currently injured.

Injured: Dirk Carlson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Republic of Ireland vs Luxembourg Predicted XI

Republic of Ireland (3-5-2): Mark Travers; Seamus Coleman, Dara O'Shea, Ciaran Clark; Matt Doherty, Jayson Molumby, Josh Cullen, Alan Browne, Enda Stevens; Callum Robinson, Aaron Connolly.

Luxembourg (4-2-3-1): Anthony Moris; Laurent Jans, Maxime Chanot, Lars Krogh Gerson, Mica Pinto; Christopher Martins, Vincent Thill; Maurice Deville, Danel Sinani, Florian Bohnert; Edvin Muratovic.

Republic of Ireland vs Luxembourg Prediction

Ireland put up a good fight in their defeat against Serbia and a similar performance at the weekend should help them see off the visitors.

Prediction: Republic of Ireland 3-0 Luxembourg