Republic of Ireland vs the Netherlands Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th September 2023 

Republic of Ireland are set to play the Netherlands at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday in the qualification round of the UEFA Euro qualifiers.

Republic of Ireland come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to France in their most recent game. Goals from Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and Inter Milan attacker Marcus Thuram secured the win for France.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, beat Greece 3-0 in their most recent game. Goals from Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon, Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo and Hoffenheim striker Wout Weghorst sealed the deal for the Netherlands.

Republic of Ireland vs the Netherlands Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 20 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Republic of Ireland have won seven games, lost nine and drawn four.

Irish attacker Adam Idah has three goal contributions in one league start for Norwich City this season.

Irish forward Aaron Connolly has managed three goals in one league start for Hull City this season.

Dutch winger Noa Lang has scored two goals in two league starts for PSV Eindhoven this season.

Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons has managed five goal contributions in three league starts for RB Leipzig this season.

Republic of Ireland vs the Netherlands Prediction

Republic of Ireland will be without their new star, striker Evan Ferguson. The 18-year old has rapidly established himself as one of the best young strikers in the Premier League, but was not named in the international squad due to an injury.

They have some interesting young players though; Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, Burnley centre-back Dara O'Shea and Norwich City attacker Adam Idah are all in their early 20s, and have experienced top-flight English football already.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, have named a strong squad, but the likes of Memphis Depay have not been included due to injuries. Perhaps the one concern for manager Ronald Koeman would be the goalkeeping position; the three keepers named have 10 combined caps for the national side.

Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken started the last game, while Heerenveen shot-stopper Andries Noppert was the nation's starting goalkeeper at the World Cup last year. Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, who joined the English club from Anderlecht for €20 million, is yet to make his debut for the national side.

The Netherlands should win this game.

Prediction: Republic of Ireland 0-1 the Netherlands

Republic of Ireland vs the Netherlands Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- The Netherlands

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: The Netherlands to keep a clean sheet- yes