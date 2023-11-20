Republic of Ireland vs New Zealand Prediction and Betting Tips | November 21st 2023

Republic of Ireland and New Zealand go head to head in a mouth-watering friendly fixture at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday.

Darren Bazeley’s visitors head into the game without a win in their last four outings and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Republic of Ireland brought their disappointing Euro 2024 qualifying campaign to an end on Saturday as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Netherlands at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

This came after a stunning 4-0 victory over rank outsiders Gibraltar on October 16 which saw Boys in Green's three-game losing streak come to an end.

Stephen Kenny’s men finished fourth in Group B of the European Championship qualifiers with six points from eight matches, failing to reach the continental showpiece for the first time since 2016.

New Zealand, on the other hand, failed to find their feet as they suffered a 2-0 friendly defeat at the hands of Greece last Friday.

Bazeley’s men have now lost three of their last four outings, with a 1-1 draw against Congo DR on October 13 being the exception.

New Zealand’s last victory came back in March, when they edged out China 2-1 at the Wellington Regional Stadium courtesy of a first-half own goal from Chenjie Zhu and Matthew Garbett’s 81st-minute strike.

Republic of Ireland vs New Zealand Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Republic of Ireland and New Zealand, with the Boys in Green claiming a 3-1 friendly victory in their first encounter back in November 2019.

Kenny’s men have now failed to win their last four matches, losing three and picking up one draw since March’s 2-1 victory over China.

Ireland have lost all but one of their last five matches, with a 4-0 victory over Gibraltar on October 16 being the exception.

New Zealand are currently on a run of six consecutive away defeats across all competitions, stretching back to a 5-0 victory over Solomon Island in March 2022.

Republic of Ireland vs New Zealand Prediction

Republic of Ireland and New Zealand head into Tuesday’s game in search of a pick-me-up as they look to end their poor run of results. However, Ireland’s home advantage gives them a slight upper hand and we are backing them to see off Bazeley’s side, who have lost their last six away games.

Prediction: Republic of Ireland 2-0 New Zealand

Republic of Ireland vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of New Zealand’s last nine matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the visitors’ last nine outings)