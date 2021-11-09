Republic of Ireland vs Portugal Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th November

Portugal, who are currently second in Group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers, will face Republic of Ireland on Thursday night.

Fernando Santos' men trail current Group A toppers Serbia by just one point but have a game in hand over them. Portugal will be looking to secure top spot as they prepare for the final two matches of their World Cup qualifying campaign against the Republic of Ireland and Serbia.

Cristiano Ronaldo produced a match winning performance the last time the two sides clashed in the first round of matches of the World Cup Qualifiers in September. Republic of Ireland led the game 1-0 till the 89th minute. Ronaldo scored two headed goals in the 89th and 96th minutes to earn three valuable points for his national side.

Portugal have won all five of their games since crashing out of Euro 2020 in the Round of 16 against Belgium. They have scored 16 goals in those five matches while shipping in just two. Cristiano Ronaldo has been in great form and scored a hat-trick in their latest outing against Luxembourg, with the match ending 5-0.

The Republic of Ireland have failed to qualify for the World Cup after winning just one and losing three of their six games so far. They are currently 11 points behind the final qualification berth in the group currently occupied by their Thursday opponents.

Stephen Kenny's enterprising brand of football failed to get them the results they needed in the early stages of their qualifying campaign. They will still be looking to get a positive result here and have shown that they can be a formidable unit on their day.

Republic of Ireland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portugal have won both of the last two meetings between the two sides. The most recent match between the two sides ended in a 2-1 win for Portugal with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a brace.

Republic of Ireland's last win over Portugal came all the way back in 2005 in an international friendly. They won that game 1-0.

Portugal have scored at least a goal in six of of their last seven meetings with Republic of Ireland.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 11 goals in his last nine appearances for Portugal.

Republic of Ireland have won their last two matches, a World Cup Qualifier against Azerbaijan and a friendly against Qatar in convincing fashion. They beat Azerbaijan 4-0 before thumping Qatar 3-0 in October.

Republic of Ireland vs Portugal Prediction

Republic of Ireland have failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But they are unbeaten in their last three World Cup Qualifier matchups. Portugal have two games remaining, just like Ireland, and they will be looking to snatch top spot in Group A from Serbia.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. have a game in hand over the Serbians whom they'll meet at the Estadio da Luz on Sunday. Even though the Republic of Ireland were able to take the game to Portugal in their latest meeting, Fernando Santos' men should prevail here without much hassle.

Prediction: Republic of Ireland 1-2 Portugal

Republic of Ireland vs Portugal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portugal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Portugal to lead at half-time - Yes

Bold tip: Cristiano Ronaldo to score two or more goals - Yes

