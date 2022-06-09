Republic of Ireland vs Scotland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Republic of Ireland are set to play Scotland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday in the UEFA Nations League.

Republic of Ireland come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Oleksandr Petrakov's Ukraine recently. A goal from Dynamo Kyiv midfielder Viktor Tsyhankov secured the win for Ukraine.

Scotland, on the other hand, beat Joaquin Caparros' Armenia 2-0 in their most recent game. First-half goals from Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston and Nottingham Forest centre-back Scott McKenna sealed the deal for Steve Clarke's Scotland.

Republic of Ireland vs Scotland Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is even. Scotland have won four games, lost four and drawn three.

Republic of Ireland form guide: L-L-W-D-W

Scotland form guide: W-L-D-D-W

Republic of Ireland vs Scotland Team News

Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland have included Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Shane Duffy, Burnley centre-back Nathan Collins, Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane, Tottenham Hotspur forward Troy Parrott and Swansea City attacker Michael Obafemi.

There could be potential debuts for Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot and Udinese winger Festy Ebosele. There are doubts over the availability of Everton right-back Seamus Coleman. Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is out injured.

Injured: Gavin Bazunu

Doubtful: Seamus Coleman

Suspended: None

Scotland

Meanwhile, Scotland have named Everton right-back Nathan Patterson, Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson, Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey, Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, Southampton forwards Stuart Armstrong and Che Adams and Bournemouth attacker Ryan Christie.

There could be potential debuts for Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly and Luton Town midfielder Allan Campbell. Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes and Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack are all out injured.

Injured: Kieran Tierney, Ryan Jack, Lyndon Dykes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Republic of Ireland vs Scotland Predicted XI

Republic of Ireland Predicted XI (3-4-3): Caoimhin Kelleher, Nathan Collins, Shane Duffy, Darragh Lenihan, James McClean, Jeff Hendrick, Conor Hourihane, Enda Stevens, Callum Robinson, Chiedozie Ogbene, Michael Obafemi

Scotland Predicted XI (3-4-3): Craig Gordon, Scott McTominay, Grant Hanley, Scott McKenna, Nathan Patterson, John McGinn, David Turnbull, Aaron Hickey, Stuart Armstrong, Ross Stewart, Ryan Christie

Scotland National Team @ScotlandNT Congratulations to Ross Stewart, who makes his Scotland debut tonight.



#SCOARM Congratulations to Ross Stewart, who makes his Scotland debut tonight. 👏 Congratulations to Ross Stewart, who makes his Scotland debut tonight.#SCOARM https://t.co/ZjkdLBULcm

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Republic of Ireland vs Scotland Prediction

Republic of Ireland's recent form has not been impressive, but they will take solace from the fact that Scotland have not been at their very best either. Scotland's side might look stronger on paper, but exhausted and tired players understandably do not perform at the level they are capable of.

A close match, with the game ending in a draw.

Prediction: Republic of Ireland 0-0 Scotland

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far